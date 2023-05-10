Foto: JIHED ABIDELLAOUI/REUTERS
Die EU setzt auf die Hilfe von Führern in Nordafrika, um die Migrationswelle über das südliche Mittelmeer zu stoppen.

Im libyschen Bengasi und im tunesischen Sfax lässt sich beobachten, dass dies kaum gelingen kann.

Flüchtlingspolitik zum Vorteil der Autokraten

Die EU setzt auf die Hilfe von Führern in Nordafrika, um die Migrationswelle über das südliche Mittelmeer zu stoppen.

Im libyschen Bengasi und im tunesischen Sfax lässt sich beobachten, dass dies kaum gelingen kann.

Flüchtlingspolitik zum Vorteil der Autokraten

Von Mirco Keilberth
10. Mai 2023 - 5 Min. Lesezeit

Auf solche Bilder hatte die Regierung in Rom lange vergeblich gewartet.

