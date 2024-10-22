Foto: Ilker Eray, Gold Film
Die Türkei auf der Couch

Als „Rote Knospen“ zum ersten Mal lief, war das ein Skandal. In der TV-Serie wird über Komplexe und Ängste der Türken geredet. Auch deswegen schauen jetzt alle zu, Erdoğan-Fans, Erdoğan-Hasser, Fromme, Nicht-so-Fromme – und erkennen sich selbst.

Als „Rote Knospen“ zum ersten Mal lief, war das ein Skandal. In der TV-Serie wird über Komplexe und Ängste der Türken geredet. Auch deswegen schauen jetzt alle zu, Erdoğan-Fans, Erdoğan-Hasser, Fromme, Nicht-so-Fromme – und erkennen sich selbst.

Von Raphael Geiger
22. Oktober 2024 - 12 Min. Lesezeit

Als es losging, sagt einer aus dem Filmteam, sei da auf einmal dieser Gedanke gewesen: Kommen sie mich jetzt abholen? Vielleicht absurd, vielleicht auch nicht, wer weiß das schon, es sitzen ja türkische Künstler im Knast. Nach wie vor. Und Journalisten werden verhaftet, weil sie irgendwas geschrieben haben, immer noch. Wieso nicht jemand, der für eine Serie arbeitet, die „Rote Knospen“ heißt?

