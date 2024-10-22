Foto: Ilker Eray, Gold Film
Die Türkei auf der Couch
22. Oktober 2024 - 12 Min. Lesezeit
Als es losging, sagt einer aus dem Filmteam, sei da auf einmal dieser Gedanke gewesen: Kommen sie mich jetzt abholen? Vielleicht absurd, vielleicht auch nicht, wer weiß das schon, es sitzen ja türkische Künstler im Knast. Nach wie vor. Und Journalisten werden verhaftet, weil sie irgendwas geschrieben haben, immer noch. Wieso nicht jemand, der für eine Serie arbeitet, die „Rote Knospen“ heißt?