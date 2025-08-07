Photo: Jane Rosenberg/REUTERS
Emil Bove Is a Sign of the Times

He has demonstrated that total sycophancy to the president can be a fantastic career move.

First published in The Atlantic on July 30, 2025

by Quinta Jurecic, The Atlantic
August 7, 2025 | reading time: 8 Min.

Emil Bove has had a busy six months at the Department of Justice. Appointed to a leadership role by President Donald Trump almost immediately after the inauguration, Bove quickly set about establishing himself as a feared enforcer of presidential will. He personally fired attorneys involved in prosecuting January 6 rioters, pushed other prosecutors to resign rather than go along with what they considered to be unethical orders, and accused FBI officials of “insubordination” for refusing to hand over a list of FBI agents to fire for political reasons. According to a whistleblower, Bove played a key role in encouraging the administration to defy court orders, suggesting that the department should consider telling judges, “Fuck you.”

