Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

National Security

Don Jr.’s Wedding Trap

His luxurious, Russian-funded wedding celebration was a counterintelligence nightmare.

First published in The Atlantic on September 22, 2026.

by Shane Harris, The Atlantic
September 24, 2026 | reading time: 9 Min.

If you were a Russian intelligence operative trying to penetrate the American president’s inner circle, you could hardly have done much better than Umar Kremlev did last May. Kremlev, a boxing promoter from outside Moscow, rented a private island in the Bahamas for Donald Trump Jr. to host his uber-luxe wedding celebration. Four of President Trump’s children, along with their spouses, were sequestered with Kremlev and a gaggle of other Russians during a party that went on for three days, according to an investigation by ProPublica published last week.

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