Fallschirmjäger der ehemaligen Alliierten stellen den Angriff auf Wehrmachtstellungen in der Normandie nach.
Foto: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Foto: LOIC VENANCE/AFP
Foto: IMAGO/xFlorentmartinx/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Foto: Pool/Getty Images
Gedenkfeier zum D-Day

Omaha Beach und die Courage der Befreier

Ein Strand in der Normandie wird am 6. Juni 1944 zum ewigen Sinnbild für Mut und Freiheit.

Nun nimmt sich der Klimawandel die Küsten.

Beobachtungen im Calvados, wo sie das Erinnern pflegen – und auch davon leben.

Gedenkfeier zum D-Day

Omaha Beach und die Courage der Befreier

Ein Strand in der Normandie wird am 6. Juni 1944 zum ewigen Sinnbild für Mut und Freiheit.

Nun nimmt sich der Klimawandel die Küsten.

Beobachtungen im Calvados, wo sie das Erinnern pflegen – und auch davon leben.

Von Oliver Meiler
6. Juni 2024 - 6 Min. Lesezeit

Der Atlantik liegt da wie ein See, gekräuselt nur vom kalten Wind.

