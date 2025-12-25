Ideas
Circles of Epstein Hell
Recent document and photograph releases from the ongoing investigation into the life of Jeffrey Epstein have produced little new information about his crimes, but they have filled out the ever-growing roster of his notable associates: Woody Allen, Larry Summers, Noam Chomsky, Donald Trump, and many more. The steady drip of investigative proceeds has brought about a remarkable degree of cross-partisan condemnation. Anyone who spent time with this evil person, the implication seems to be, must also be evil, and quite possibly in the same way that Epstein was evil. But though association with Epstein is certainly worthy of scrutiny, not everyone in his network is guilty of participation in his abusive sexual enterprise—or necessarily guilty at all.