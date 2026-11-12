Photo: Mandel Ngan/AP
Photo: Mandel Ngan/AP

Politics

Biden: What Trump Did on January 6 ‘Should Follow Him to His Grave’

In an excerpt from his forthcoming book, the former president calls on Americans to defend their democracy.

First published in The Atlantic on November 9, 2026.

by Joe Biden, The Atlantic
November 12, 2026 | reading time: 11 Min.

Eight days after the 2024 election, I honored a presidential tradition by hosting a visit from the president-elect. Jill and I met President Trump and his entourage in the Diplomatic Reception Room, and then I escorted him into the Oval Office for our formal meeting, accompanied only by our chiefs of staff, Jeff Zients and Susie Wiles. He and I sat in chairs near a roaring fire; Jeff and Susie sat on sofas. Trump was immediately chatty and surprised me by adopting a tone so friendly that I thought he might be putting me on. It bordered on fawning.

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