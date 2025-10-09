Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl

Midway through the Packers-Cowboys game on Sunday appeared a 23-second commercial. Like all things Benito Ocasio Martinez, it was deceptively simple. The video begins close in on the face of the impish superstar in a palm-leaf pava hat, a stunning beachfront sunset—the kind that only Puerto Rico can deliver—behind him. Waves crash and seagulls cry as we hear the opening notes of his dreamy track “Callaita” and the camera begins to zoom out. The singer is sitting on a goalpost in a suit and flip-flops, casually swinging his legs. It’s official: Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.