Ideas
An American City, With Troops on Its Streets
August 27, 2026 | reading time: 11 Min.
The sight of military troops patrolling in a peaceful American city would once have been strange, if not outright alarming. But since last August, when Donald Trump first deployed the National Guard to Washington, D.C., residents have become accustomed to seeing men and women in camouflage military fatigues on duty throughout the city and its public-transit system. Sometimes, they trail federal officers from agencies such as the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service, dispatched by Trump to patrol the district in bulletproof vests. More often, the troops wander around unaccompanied, in small groups.