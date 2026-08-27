Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS
Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Ideas

An American City, With Troops on Its Streets

Since the country’s founding, deployments of soldiers to U.S. soil have been exceedingly rare. But residents of Washington, D.C., are living in a new normal.

First published in The Atlantic on August 23, 2026.

by Quinta Jurecic and Marie-Rose Sheinerman, The Atlantic
August 27, 2026 | reading time: 11 Min.

The sight of military troops patrolling in a peaceful American city would once have been strange, if not outright alarming. But since last August, when Donald Trump first deployed the National Guard to Washington, D.C., residents have become accustomed to seeing men and women in camouflage military fatigues on duty throughout the city and its public-transit system. Sometimes, they trail federal officers from agencies such as the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service, dispatched by Trump to patrol the district in bulletproof vests. More often, the troops wander around unaccompanied, in small groups. 

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