Foto: picture alliance/dpa/Bayerisches Landesamt für Umwelt
Auf ihn mit Gebrüll
3. Mai 2023 - 11 Min. Lesezeit
Der Himmel hängt tief über dem Sudelfeld, Thomas Schnitzer klettert auf einen Felsen und blinzelt den Hang hinauf.