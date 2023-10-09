Foto: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Beben in Afghanistan

Mit bloßen Händen

Innerhalb weniger Stunden erschüttern am Samstag mehrere Erdstöße den Westen Afghanistans. Es sind die schwersten Beben in dem Land seit 1998. 20 Dörfer und rund 2000 Häuser sind völlig zerstört.

 Für viele Vermisste unter den Trümmern gibt es kaum noch Hoffnung. Bilder aus dem Katastrophengebiet, in dem nur langsam Hilfe ankommt.

Von Saladin Salem und Niklas Keller
9. Oktober 2023 - 3 Min. Lesezeit

Neun Mal bebte in der afghanischen Grenzregion Herat nahe Iran am Samstag die Erde. Die US-Erdbebenwarte USGS zeichnete eine Stärke von bis zu 6,3 auf, die Erdstöße entstanden in einer geringen Tiefe von etwa 10 Kilometern. Besonders der Bezirk Sindadschan nordwestlich der Provinzhauptstadt Herat wurde stark getroffen.

