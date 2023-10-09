Mit bloßen Händen

Neun Mal bebte in der afghanischen Grenzregion Herat nahe Iran am Samstag die Erde. Die US-Erdbebenwarte USGS zeichnete eine Stärke von bis zu 6,3 auf, die Erdstöße entstanden in einer geringen Tiefe von etwa 10 Kilometern. Besonders der Bezirk Sindadschan nordwestlich der Provinzhauptstadt Herat wurde stark getroffen.