Foto: MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP
Foto: MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP
Foto: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Foto: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Foto: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Foto: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Foto: MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP
Foto: MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP
Beben in Afghanistan
Mit bloßen Händen
9. Oktober 2023 - 3 Min. Lesezeit
Neun Mal bebte in der afghanischen Grenzregion Herat nahe Iran am Samstag die Erde. Die US-Erdbebenwarte USGS zeichnete eine Stärke von bis zu 6,3 auf, die Erdstöße entstanden in einer geringen Tiefe von etwa 10 Kilometern. Besonders der Bezirk Sindadschan nordwestlich der Provinzhauptstadt Herat wurde stark getroffen.
Foto: MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP
Foto: MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP
Foto: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Foto: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Foto: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Foto: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Foto: MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP
Foto: MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP
