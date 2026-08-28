The German Spy Inside Eichmann’s Defense Team
On the evening before the Eichmann trial was set to begin in Jerusalem, West German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer sought to reassure the people of Germany in a televised address: “In the German body politic, in the moral fabric of German society, there are today no remnants of National Socialism, no National Socialist sentiment. We have become a state governed by the rule of law.” At the same time, he expressed the desire “that the entire truth comes out in this trial and that justice is done.”
That was 65 years ago. For decades, the Eichmann trial in Jerusalem has been regarded as a historic turning point in Germany’s successful effort to confront its past. These were the years in which Germans began to face up to their responsibility. In 1959, the traveling exhibition Ungesühnte Nazijustiz (“Unpunished Nazi Judiciary”) revealed for the first time that many former Nazi jurists were still part of the justice system in the Federal Republic of Germany. In Frankfurt, Hesse’s attorney general, Fritz Bauer, was preparing the first Auschwitz trial. And in Jerusalem, one of the principal figures responsible for the so-called “Final Solution to the Jewish Question” was finally brought to trial: Adolf Eichmann, the former SS lieutenant colonel, who was ultimately sentenced to death after being convicted of crimes against humanity.
Until now, however, under every government since the Adenauer years, the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), Germany’s foreign intelligence service, has prevented the full truth about the Eichmann trial from coming to light. Just a few weeks ago, the Federal Administrative Court once again rejected a lawsuit seeking the release of files relating to the Eichmann case, on the grounds that “there is reason to believe that their use would endanger the welfare of the Federal Republic of Germany.”
The entire proceedings were filmed for television and broadcast live on Israeli radio from April 11 to Aug. 14, 1961. Hundreds of reporters traveled in from around the world, including – among the very few women who attended – the experienced war reporter Martha Gellhorn and the philosopher Hannah Arendt.
Fifty journalists were there from West Germany alone, with two of them – Conrad Ahlers and Klaus Bölling – going on to become government spokesmen. All of them wrote about the trial, did their best to analyze the defendant in the glass box, and tried to understand how such a crime against humanity, which was not yet commonly known as the “Holocaust” in 1961, could have happened in the first place.
Fifty journalists were there from West Germany alone, with two of them – Conrad Ahlers and Klaus Bölling – going on to become government spokesmen. All of them wrote about the trial, did their best to analyze the defendant in the glass box, and tried to understand how such a crime against humanity, which was not yet commonly known as the “Holocaust” in 1961, could have happened in the first place.
With so much media attention, how could the truth not come out? Robert Servatius, whose job it was to defend Eichmann in court, was fully aware of who was watching: “The public in this case is the entire world.” And yet, in Jerusalem, under the closest possible scrutiny, an unprecedented secret operation was under way – one that can now be revealed in its entirety for the first time.
With the approval of the Chancellery, the BND was able to plant an agent within the defense team, making it possible to steer Eichmann’s defense to satisfy the needs of the German government. The aim was to protect Adenauer’s most important adviser: State Secretary Hans Globke, the Chancellery chief of staff. The operation was tasked with ensuring that the role played by Globke and other former senior Nazi officials in the Final Solution was not revealed in the trial. By any legal standard, this was a flagrant betrayal of the client’s interests, while at the BND the coup was proudly celebrated in internal memoranda as “a terrific thing.”
Until now, there were little more than hints of this operation. No outsider was familiar with the details. The circle surrounding the defendant, Adolf Eichmann, was remarkably small: Israeli police officer Avner Less interrogated him in prison while Servatius’s law firm in Cologne consisted of a secretary and a handful of elusive figures – advisers, intermediaries and assistants who appeared to be pursuing interests of their own. One name was mentioned frequently, but after all the years that had passed, nothing could be proven. At the BND, every inquiry was stonewalled – presumably, to protect state interests.
Only now, with likely the last participant in the Eichmann trial having died, is it possible to speak openly about it. The entire operation has been documented in a book that managed to make its way through the BND censors. And surviving family members also didn’t stand in the way of publication. For the first time, the minutes, conversation notes and letters stored in the BND archive can be used to show how the leakage of confidential information to the detriment of the accused was planned and organized and how intelligence was exchanged between Cologne, Jerusalem, Bonn and BND headquarters outside of Munich.
The last remaining participant was Dieter Wechtenbruch, who was born in 1931 in Essen and died in Munich in 2025. As a young man, Wechtenbruch worked as an assistant to Eichmann’s defense attorney Robert Servatius. But he was also recruited by the BND as an informant. As agent V-7461, he was given the alias “Laqueur,” and, starting in summer 1960, fed Bonn all the information he could learn about the defendant, who was sealed off from the outside world.
After completing his politically and legally sensitive mission, Wechtenbruch reintegrated into respectable society. He established himself as a lawyer in Munich, where he ran a legal practice – first on Residenzstrasse and later on Widenmayerstrasse, across from the Bavarian State Parliament.
Wechtenbruch never spoke publicly about what had taken place behind the scenes in Jerusalem. In 2005, he declined to answer this author's questions about his assignment at the time, citing attorney-client confidentiality. The truth is, however, that he entered into an agreement with Servatius in Cologne before the trial began on Jan. 17, 1961. That deal guaranteed him a monthly payment of 1,000 deutsche marks for the duration of the proceedings. Clause 6 of the contract, which is held in Germany’s Federal Archives, states: “Attorney Wechtenbruch undertakes not to provide the press, publishers, or any other persons interested in publication with any information whatsoever about the trial materials or proceedings, or about statements or communications made by the client; nor will he publish anything himself.” Wechtenbruch adhered to that agreement throughout his life.
It was reasonable to suspect that the deal included far more extensive obligations, but no proof was readily available, least of all from the agency for which he worked, the BND. To this day, that agency considers itself duty-bound to "protect its operatives from exposure."
The fact that full exposure is now possible, 65 years later, is thanks in part to Angela Merkel's Chancellery, which established the Independent Historical Commission in 2011 to research the BND's early history. The commission concluded its work in 2022. Its chairman, the historian Klaus-Dietmar Henke, has now written a comprehensive study – titled "Vergangenheitsabwehr" ["Warding Off the Past"] (Ch. Links Verlag, Berlin, 672 pages) – of the machinations by which the Eichmann trial was manipulated on the Chancellery's orders. For his research, Henke was granted access to the BND's otherwise highly classified archive free of the previously imposed restrictions. He has used that access to show the methods by which West Germany's foreign intelligence service once went about its work of obscuring the past.
In Henke's last book, "Geheime Dienste" ["Secret Services"] (2022), which focused on the BND's illegal domestic espionage during the Adenauer era, the agency ordered that not only the name but all passages referring to Dieter Wechtenbruch and his role be redacted. Only now, a year after his death, can it be established beyond doubt – with the help of files released exclusively to Henke – that it was Wechtenbruch who betrayed a client whom he and Servatius had been entrusted to defend. This disclosure also makes it clear just how weak was the West German government’s commitment to the rule of law and how unsuccessful it had been in truly exorcising the National Socialist mentality.
There was no doubt about the crimes of which Eichmann, as the official in charge of Jewish affairs at the Reich Security Main Office, stood accused, but from the very outset, there was plenty of room for criticizing the proceedings. Was it legitimate to abduct a man from Argentina in order to put him on trial in Israel? Did Israel even have the jurisdiction to pass judgment on crimes committed before it was even founded? And shouldn’t Eichmann have been tried in West Germany, a direct successor to the?
The philosopher Karl Jaspers, for his part, doubted that a trial conducted in strict accordance with the rule of law could take place in Jerusalem. He had heard rumors that Servatius had only agreed to defend Eichmann on the condition "that Eichmann refrain from naming certain names." If, as suspected, the judges were not truly independent but were following political directives and therefore failing to ensure full disclosure, "then," he wrote to his student Hannah Arendt, "there must be an outcry."
It is finally time, 65 years later, for that outcry and to reconstruct the carefully stage-managed drama that played out before the eyes of more than 500 journalists – apparently without any of them noticing.
Konrad Adenauer did not trust the public. And even as he adopted an air of patriarchal benevolence as he declared on television that National Socialism had been completely expunged from the body politic, he knew better. His own closest adviser, State Secretary Hans Globke, came from precisely the past that had allegedly been left behind. In 1936, the jurist Globke had, together with his superior Wilhelm Stuckart, written the official commentary on the notorious Nuremberg Laws – an authoritative legal guide, used by judges and officials throughout the Third Reich, that clearly outlined how the racial laws were to be applied. Even in the introduction of that commentary, Jews were denied the right to consider themselves German: "National Socialism represents a departure from the liberal principle of the equality of all."
Following the conclusion of World War II, Globke presented himself as someone who, as a civil servant, had gone along with the Third Reich apparatus – known in the postwar parlance as a “fellow traveler” – but who had thereby prevented worse things from happening. With his cynical instinct for power, Adenauer knew that this black mark on Globke's record would guarantee his absolute loyalty. Adenauer brought Globke into the Chancellery in 1950 and, three years later, promoted the slippery jurist to state secretary, a post that, as head of the Federal Chancellery, also included oversight of the intelligence services. As an administrative expert, Globke ran the chancellor's affairs.
Adenauer could always point out that his indispensable state secretary, unlike five of the ministers who made up his cabinet in 1960, had never been a member of the Nazi Party. Yet Globke had applied for membership in 1940, an application that was rejected because, as a former member of the Center Party, his loyalty was seen as questionable. That did not stop Interior Minister Wilhelm Frick, a central architect of Nazi racial and legal policy, from recommending in 1938 that Globke – a senior government councilor at the time whom Frick called "unquestionably one of the most capable and able officials in my ministry" – be promoted. At the time, Frick particularly emphasized Globke's role in bringing about the so-called "Law for the Protection of German Blood and German Honor," which formed the core of the Nuremberg Laws.
Adolf Hitler issued a decree on Nov. 15, 1941, awarding the silver Faithful Service Medal to Globke, who had by then risen to the rank of ministerial counselor. The medal was presented on Dec. 4, 1941 – the same day that the "Decree on Criminal Justice against Poles and Jews in the Incorporated Eastern Territories" took effect. As "specialist officer to the plenipotentiary general for the Reich administration," Globke had also worked on the development of that decree, which provided for the death penalty for "attitudes hostile to Germans." Henke demonstrates in his book that Globke was likewise involved when it came to "realizing the Führer's political goals in the incorporated eastern territories," which required coordinating procedures with the SS.
Ultimately it was Robert Kempner who exonerated Globke; the two had known each other from the Reich Ministry of the Interior. As a Jew, Kempner had been forced to flee in 1933. He returned from exile in the United States in 1945 and served as deputy chief American prosecutor at the first Nuremberg trial, which prosecute the surviving leaders of the Nazi regime. In that capacity he renewed contact with his former colleague. Kempner knew exactly how heavily Globke had implicated himself through his work, but he overlooked it: "The Globke case is a case unto itself."
In Jerusalem it was the former SS man Adolf Eichmann who was in the dock, not the civil servant Hans Globke. But Globke had reason to fear becoming, indirectly, a subject of the proceedings: there was a persistent danger that his own role in laying the groundwork for the Holocaust would come up. The German government wanted to do all it could to prevent such an eventuality. It was in Bonn’s interest that responsibility for the Shoah, with all its suffering and cruelty, remain concentrated on the single defendant Eichmann – and not be extended to the hundreds of thousands of accomplices, collaborators and fellow travelers, more than a few of whom continued their careers in the postwar period and in some cases rose to the highest positions.
Israel too had a strong interest in Globke retaining his position in Bonn: A guilty conscience made the Catholic official the best possible advocate for the concerns of the young Israeli state. For Egon Bahr, one of his successors as state secretary, Globke was simply "blackmailable." It was Globke who had pushed for a reparations agreement with Israel, at a time when the country, after 1953, needed funds vital to its survival.
As the Israeli historian Hanna Yablonka has noted, Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion personally edited the submissions of the prosecutor Gideon Hausner. In the trial, the proceedings were only to refer to "Nazi Germany," never simply to "Germany." In his diary, the prime minister described his intervention as a weighing of interests: "Globke acted correctly. Even though he wrote the commentary to the Nuremberg Laws."
On the German side, relations between Globke and the newly emerging intelligence service were close from the start. On June 29, 1950, Reinhard Gehlen visited Hans Globke at the Chancellery. Under Hitler, Gehlen had been a general in the military intelligence unit Foreign Armies East, and he was now the head of a clandestine anti-communist force financed by the Americans – the organization that would later become the BND, but which at the time was simply known, after its leader, as the "Gehlen Organization." Before that first meeting, Gehlen had been preoccupied with the “fateful question” as to whether the "head of a new German government" would have the “requisite openness” to the needs of a secret organization. Globke did. Gehlen was one of those people who, as Adenauer put it, "understands something about how things were done in earlier times." Politically, in any case, the two men were in agreement: The Nazi past must not be allowed to stand in the way of the fight against the communist threat.
Under the former Wehrmacht general Gehlen, the esprit de corps among old comrades lived on. Consequently, knowledge pertaining to Holocaust perpetrators was not passed along – though there were plenty of former members of the SS and the SD – the SS intelligence agency – in the ranks of the Gehlen Organization. Within the German body politic, at least insofar as it was represented at intelligence headquarters in Pullach just south of Munich, National Socialist sentiment had by no means been overcome. Indeed, as the now-opened BND archive reveals, perceived opponents were, as late as 1960, still being classified in the language of the Nuremberg Laws as "half-Jews" and "quarter-Jews."
With admirable candor, Gehlen described the arrangement between the organization that bore his name and the man in the Chancellery: "Globke, at that time, kept any further contact with the ‘Organization G.’ strictly to himself.” Globke thus had at his disposal a private intelligence service of his own, and he did not hesitate to use it to monitor his real or supposed enemies. This became all the easier for him once, in 1956, the "Gehlen Organization" passed from the oversight of the Americans cooperating with Gehlen into the responsibility of the Federal Republic and was renamed the Federal Intelligence Service.
This exclusive relationship with Pullach gave Globke a degree of power that even chancellors can only dream of. And Gehlen ruled his domain like a prince. He answered neither to parliament nor to the government, could determine his own budget – and he was even able, for over a decade, to keep the leadership of the Social Democratic Party under surveillance. "Real power,” Hannah Arendt had written in her 1951 book “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” “begins where secrecy begins.”
Operating in the background was a second circle of shadowy figures, including the former Swiss Nazi François Genoud, who controlled the publication rights to the writings of Nazi dignitaries such as Joseph Goebbels, and Hans Rechenberg, the former press officer to the Nazi minister Walther Funk. One distributed Adolf Hitler's writings in the Arab world; the other, quite attuned to the new era, brokered deals for German industrial firms entering the North African market.
The BND not only knew that Genoud was a Nazi sympathizer ("known to the press as a publisher of works by former leading Nazis"), it also supported him in what he described as "factual clarification" – the rehabilitation of the Nazi old guard. To finance Eichmann's defense, what amounted to a business relationship was established with the aim of monetizing Eichmann's life story. In anticipation of the trial's opening, the former SS man had, in his cell, begun working on a manuscript intended to justify his life and his deeds. Via Rechenberg and Genoud, these notes were sent to newspapers willing to pay for them, such as the British paper The People.
The intermediary was Hans Rechenberg; he steered Dieter Wechtenbruch toward Servatius, and through this connection, as they noted with satisfaction in Pullach, it was possible "to advocate forcefully with Dr. Servatius for whatever wishes and suggestions” they had. Only a few weeks before Eichmann's capture, Rechenberg had become, under the code name "Christian Toller" and the designation V-7396, a full-time BND agent. Together with Genoud, he won over the Cologne lawyer Robert Servatius as Eichmann's defense counsel, not least by offering to compensate him with a share of the proceeds from the sale of Eichmann's memoirs – which had not, at that point, even been written.
Although representing so notorious a criminal would bring him great renown, Servatius was not prepared to work without a fee. After the West German government categorically refused to cover the costs of Eichmann's defense, as it had done in the case of other German war criminals, Servatius accepted Rechenberg's offer. The Cologne lawyer had some relevant experience: At the Nuremberg trial of the major war criminals, he had represented Fritz Sauckel, who in the Third Reich had been responsible for the deployment – and thus for the exploitation – of forced laborers.
Because such a sensational and politically delicate trial could not be managed alone, Servatius needed an assistant. Dieter Wechtenbruch had recently turned 29 and had received his license to practice law from the Munich Regional Court when he was recruited by the BND. He had spent two semesters of his law studies in Algiers, had proven himself in Paris as an interpreter for a defected SED functionary, and had expressed interest in an overseas posting – when he then found himself before the Jerusalem District Court in full view of the world's press.
Servatius was evidently quite taken with his assistant. In his memoirs he calls him the "lead horse in the three-horse team" alongside the secretary Lisa Grude, and remarks on how "carefree" he was and how "effortlessly" he "gathered together the literature and the rulings." No indication has yet surfaced that Servatius knew of Wechtenbruch’s divided loyalties. He would have had to be extremely naïve, however, not to at least suspect some proximity to Pullach in the young man. After all, the BND had once approached Servatius himself, too.
At BND headquarters, there was widespread satisfaction over this new acquisition, a "good lawyer who possesses all the qualifications for this role." Wechtenbruch really did have to play a role: that of the diligent helper concerned solely with ensuring that Eichmann, his client, received a fair trial conducted according to the rule of law – while in reality he was betraying his client by representing, above all, the interests of the state secretary at the Chancellery.
As Henke has discovered, the young agent V-7461 was also vetted by another party ahead of his deployment to Jerusalem. An Israeli agent who called himself "Almog" met with the aspiring Wechtenbruch in Munich and asked him about his motives for taking the job. Wechtenbruch, naturally, did not reveal how he had come by the posting. The Israeli examiner was convinced that Wechtenbruch was no closet Nazi mourning the old days but a modern German. In conversation he displayed an alert political interest and, like BND president Gehlen, great sympathy for the state of Israel, which the Federal Republic, out of consideration for the Arab countries, still refused to recognize diplomatically. To finish off the evening, the two of them attended a cabaret performance by the Munich Lach- und Schießgesellschaft. The candidate had thereby passed the test, as Wechtenbruch faithfully reported to headquarters; "Almog" could only recommend his contemporary.
By early 1961, Wechtenbruch had successfully been "integrated into the defense team." His handler Rechenberg could now, as they noted at Pullach command headquarters, "voice certain wishes to Servatius" without it being obvious "where they were coming from" – namely from Pullach, and thus ultimately from Bonn. Gehlen, the former Wehrmacht general, was asked to provide "marching orders" so that Wechtenbruch, alias "Laqueur," would know "how he is to conduct himself should questions arise in the course of the trial that could touch on the interests of the Federal Republic – which, given the background of the trial, is seen as likely."
Gehlen at times sought to rein in his people's zeal. For him, "security took precedence over impact." The access he had obtained was too valuable – after all, it involved an affair of state. "Laqueur" was to report only – "no influence from our side."
Quite contrary to the arrangement, however, Wechtenbruch developed ambitions of his own. He briefed the reporters in Jerusalem on the Eichmann case, offered his assessments quite freely, and thereby influenced what they wrote. He was young, had a cosmopolitan air, and – unlike his employer, who outside the courthouse was shielded by two security guards – was always approachable.
Hannah Arendt quoted Wechtenbruch’s description of the defense team’s task in the original English edition of “Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil” as follows: “He is an insignificant person,” he said. “We must see how we can pull him through.” In the original German, Wechtenbruch referred to Eichmann even more dismissively as a “Würstchen” or “little sausage,” a word with which Wechtenbruch was clearly trying to play down Eichmann’s murderous ambition. The "little sausage" became the notorious "clown," the character into which Arendt misread the convinced antisemite Eichmann in her book, because she was unable to imagine such a pallid figure being responsible for the industrial-scale murder of the Jews.
In this way, Dieter Wechtenbruch found his way into one of the best-known books of the 20th century, even if not as a BND agent. He comes off in a positive light in Hannah Arendt's account – one of the few participants to do so. She was able to talk with him at length during breaks in the trial, as she wrote to her husband in New York. She found Wechtenbruch "quite interesting" and "far more likeable ... than the gentlemen who represent the Federal Republic here." And he further pleased her – or at least pretended to – by claiming, as she wrote, "to be filled with a furious hatred of Adenauer." On that point they were in agreement, which is why she was happy to believe him. When asked in 2005, Wechtenbruch denied ever having made the remark she attributed to him – but he presumably owed that denial to his traditionally conservative surroundings.
The young lawyer, as Hannah Arendt describes him, made himself readily available to reporters outside the courtroom. Although she otherwise had a clear understanding of the trial’s political staging (writing that Ben-Gurion "remains the invisible stage manager of the proceedings" she did not notice that Wechtenbruch's availability to her was not entirely free of ulterior motives – that he, too, was trying to influence her in the interests of his handlers.
Speaking to Harry Mulisch, he referred flippantly to "going Nazi-hunting" whenever he flew back to Germany to question witnesses – former colleagues of Eichmann's who had reason to fear arrest themselves if they were to appear before an Israeli court. The Dutch writer, who also published a book about the trial, described Wechtenbruch as "less likeable than intelligent." He considered his client Eichmann to be "shockingly normal,” and said that, if it came down to it, a million people would have acted just as he had. Mulisch claims to have detected scruples in Wechtenbruch: The young attorney, he says, wondered aloud whether it was right "to play a role in this affair." Which role he was actually playing, the agent naturally did not reveal to Mulisch either.
The cover under which "Laqueur" operated was flawless: educated, multilingual, a representative of a young, unburdened Germany, perfectly capable of discussing questions of legal philosophy with a woman like Hannah Arendt. In the notes prepared within the BND to accompany the trial, there are repeated references to the necessity of "source protection," and it does indeed appear to have been maintained. Even the CIA, which bugged Hans Rechenberg's Munich office for weeks, absurdly believing him to be an agent with sympathies for the East, was unable to penetrate this secret operation. Henke believes that only a handful of BND staff were in on it.
This exclusive access was too valuable – after all, it was a matter of state, involving State Secretary Globke, who was already having to constantly fend off public attacks, and thus the entire Adenauer government. Because the operation was a key element in the covert traffic between Jerusalem, Pullach and Bonn, it was given the code name "Gleisdreieck" ["Railway Triangle"].
The later West German interior minister Gerhart Baum, who as a young lawyer ran Servatius's Cologne practice during his absence, also had no idea of the machinations going on behind the scenes. Indeed, it seems that not even Globke, the man the entire operation was chiefly meant to protect, was let in on the details. On Feb. 8, 1961, an urgent teletype inquiry from Globke's personal aide arrived in Pullach, requesting "clarification as quickly as possible (by 4 p.m. at the latest)": "what kind of man is Dieter Wechtenbruch, Servatius's assistant," and: "are there any findings on file, or is other documentation available?"
Naturally, Pullach did have plenty of information on file, but it did not want to disclose that knowledge without good reason. BND headquarters did, however, assure Globke's aide that Wechtenbruch had been "thoroughly vetted in connection with monitoring the EICHMANN matter" and that "no negative findings whatsoever" existed regarding "W." "Continued observation is assured." And thanks to Wechtenbruch, the Eichmann matter would indeed continue to be closely monitored. The BND, as Klaus-Dietmar Henke writes in his book, had made sure that Servatius’s office was completely transparent.
Hannah Arendt was not the only one who believed Wechtenbruch's account. The writer Haim Gouri, who reported on the trial for the newspaper LaMerhav, wrote that the German lawyer was utterly shaken after prosecutor Gideon Hausner's opening statement: "I will never again be able to believe anything Germans of this generation say. Now I know the truth," Gouri quoted Wechtenbruch as saying.
It is by no means out of the question that Wechtenbruch – who was only 13 at the end of the war and who, while preparing for the trial, had read through the still fairly limited literature on the extermination of the Jews – was genuinely shaken by the testimony of Holocaust survivors in the courtroom. But the truth, which he knew better than anyone, also includes the following: He entered into secret arrangements with former Nazis, deceived and spied on his own formal employer Servatius, and betrayed his client – not least in order to prevent the truth about the intelligence overseer Globke from coming out in court.
Full of scorn, Hannah Arendt recounted how defense counsel Servatius had tried to exonerate his client by comparing him to a "common mailman." What escaped her was that it was in truth Wechtenbruch who functioned as the mailman between Jerusalem and Pullach – between Eichmann and the BND.
On April 11, 1961, the first day of the trial, the microphones were already switched on before the judges appeared. The recording makes clear that Wechtenbruch, for someone who had only just earned his license to practice law, possessed a remarkable degree of self-confidence. On the audio track, one can clearly hear him suggesting to the much older Servatius that, in his opening statement, he should base his arguments on ex post facto law – the principle that a law cannot be applied retroactively to conduct that occurred before the law existed.
Servatius and his assistant go on discussing these legal fine points with complete equanimity while, behind them, escorted by three policemen, Adolf Eichmann appears in the glass booth that had stood empty until then. The defense strategy had already been discussed with the client: Eichmann would not deny his actions, but he would reject responsibility for them.
His lawyers were not to be envied; there was little to defend in Eichmann's case. He had made sure that Jews from all over Europe were transported to the gas chambers without major disruptions to the timetables. He did not deny his actions in the least. Only "the malice of fate," he had complained in exile in Argentina in the late 1950s, had prevented him from killing them all. Had he succeeded, he boasted at the time, "then I would be satisfied and would say: ‘Good, we have destroyed an enemy.’"
As defense counsel, Wechtenbruch showed no excessive sympathy for his client. He did not want to portray him as a monster, as prosecutor Hausner did when he placed Eichmann alongside Genghis Khan and Hitler – a classification which, as Harry Mulisch wrote, was actually a source of pride for the defendant. The young lawyer despised Eichmann. He saw in him a man without education and completely devoid of refinement.
In any case, the defense of Hans Globke was evidently more important than the defense of Adolf Eichmann. The Chancellery state secretary’s name had come up on Oct. 9, 1960, during the first meeting between Servatius and his client. It had been widely expected that Eichmann would deny responsibility and implicate others – such as Globke. But according to Henke's archival research, Wechtenbruch was, to the great astonishment of all, able to report to his handlers in Pullach that Eichmann had never even heard of the man: "The name Globke means nothing to me, at least in connection with my assignment concerning the Final Solution." This piece of intelligence was so important that it was immediately passed up the chain with a note that it would presumably be "of the very greatest interest" to the state secretary. As Henke notes, Reinhard Gehlen personally brought the good news to Bonn.
Even so, "Globus" – as those at BND headquarters in Pullach code-named their protégé Globke – could not rest easy. The rule still held: The name of the state secretary in the Chancellery had to be kept out of the trial come what may. The trial in Jerusalem, after all, took place during an important election year. Adenauer's television address on the Eichmann trial, quoted at the outset of this article, was part of this election campaign. Adenauer at the time was 85 years old, but even after 12 years in office, he was nevertheless standing for re-election. And he was facing a formidable rival: Social Democrat Willy Brandt, the mayor of West Berlin. Adenauer’s conservatives did not hesitate to hold against the SPD candidate his illegitimate birth and the fact that he had fled to Norway from the Nazi regime and returned to Germany after the war in a Norwegian uniform. Defense Minister Franz Josef Strauss, who had served the Wehrmacht on the Eastern Front until 1942, was especially pointed with his insinuations: "But one thing that surely can still be asked: What did you do during the 12 years you spent abroad, just as we have been asked what we did during the 12 years at home."
Globke, who had stayed "at home," personally made sure that a defensive front held firm in the Eichmann trial. In March 1961, he assembled an interministerial working group tasked with continually assessing "whether and, if so, what measures should be taken in the areas of justice, administration or public communications, depending on the course of the trial."
They were fairly confident they had the judiciary under control. It was the press that caused concern. Since 1957, East Germany had been heaping pressure on the West with embarrassing revelations about jurists who had served the Third Reich and were now working for the Federal Republic. Wilhelm Grewe, the German ambassador to the United States and a Nazi Party member since 1933, warned – on instructions from Bonn – against an overly thorough reckoning with the Nazi past on the grounds that it would ultimately weaken the Western, anti-communist alliance.
In February 1961, Globke gave an interview to Die Zeit, the prominent newspaper that was, at the time, published by the CDU member of the Bundestag Gerd Bucerius. In the teaser, the paper gloated that it had "for years opposed" the accusations against the state secretary. Globke presented himself in the interview as a member of the resistance. Against a totalitarian system, he informed the paper’s readers, one could only hold one's ground through cunning. He could not, he said, "fairly be reproached later" for that cunning.
Three weeks after the interview, Die Zeit published a further defense of the state secretary, this time by the respected political scientist Theodor Eschenburg, headlined "Globke in the Storm of the Times." The two men had known each other from their shared days in Berlin in the 1930s. The political scientist was himself, as was not yet widely known at the time, not entirely without blemish, owing to his involvement in the "Aryanization" of Jewish businesses. With his piece, then, Eschenburg was defending another man who had played a role in the Nazi regime. "Inner resistance to a totalitarian regime," he wrote, "required particular forms of conduct that cannot be judged in isolation."
At a press conference held shortly after Eschenburg's character reference for Globke appeared, Adenauer singled out the foreign correspondents and caught them off guard with a grotesque comparison. In their reporting on Germany and the Eichmann trial, he suggested, they should bear in mind "that many Germans in Germany itself suffered at least as much" under National Socialism – he did not need to spell it out, everyone understood – as the Jews. This reflected a widespread consensus and was meant as balsam for the German national psyche. For Hannah Arendt, it was Adenauer who, for populist reasons, had blocked any change in this attitude: "The majority of the population went along with it, and they therefore have no interest in stirring things up."
Walter Strauss – the CDU state secretary in the Justice Ministry who was friendly with Globke – arranged in June for the historical journal Vierteljahrshefte für Zeitgeschichte to publish a report from the papers of the former "race affairs specialist" Bernhard Lösener, intended to refute the claim that Globke had been involved in the Third Reich's policies of discrimination. Globke, according to Lösener, had "no substantive responsibility" for "official" measures. "That fell to me." Precisely timed to the trial, the "principal driving force" behind the implementation of the racial laws – and the scapegoat for all the others – was identified as the "ice-cold fanatic, SS major Eichmann."
On July 17, 1961, the CDU politician Rainer Barzel delivered a further speech in defense of the state secretary at the University of Bonn before the Ring of Christian Democratic Students (RCDS). Globke was allowed to read it beforehand; he made a few edits, and praised Barzel’s work as "very good." An up-and-coming talent in the Christian Democratic Union, Barzel elevated Globke to a "partisan working for the enemy," a man who had worked "at risk to life and limb against Hitler's system." The attacks on Globke, he averred, were nothing other than "communist 'brainwashing.'" Even decades later – Barzel went on to become CDU party chairman, the CDU's candidate for chancellor, and president of the Bundestag – he still viewed his patron as nothing more than a "highly gifted administrative official."
The constant attacks on Globke from East Berlin, which called him the "Eichmann of Bonn," were easy for the West German capital to dismiss as propaganda. The far greater danger loomed from the courtroom in Jerusalem. Might the defendant mention the role played by Adenauer's indispensable aide after all? It had been Lieutenant Colonel Adolf Eichmann who kept the minutes at the Wannsee Conference on Jan. 20, 1942. Those minutes explicitly recorded that the extermination of the Jews was to be carried out through the machinery of government: "In the implementation of the plan for the Final Solution, the Nuremberg Laws are to form the basis, as it were." Those very laws on which none other than the administrative specialist Hans Globke had written the authoritative commentary.
Robert Servatius assured the court that the defendant poses no danger to humanity. “When Hitler’s regime came to an end, he became a peace-loving citizen.” He absolved Eichmann of all personal responsibility. If he had once been less than peaceful, that was no fault of his, Servatius argued, those were different times. “It was his bad luck that he was obliged to accept the authority of an inhuman government."
The fears of Globke and the BND that the spotlight might ultimately shift to Globke himself were not unfounded. Even as Eichmann was sitting in his glass booth in Jerusalem, listening unmoved as an unending stream of witnesses described what the Final Solution had meant for them – how they had lost their parents, their children, their entire families; how they had been seized, herded together, locked into railway cars and sent off to an unknown destination; how they had barely escaped Eichmann's men and countless other executioners – a young author in Berlin had begun searching for documentation. Documentation that was meant to shed light on thFe activities of Dr. Hans Globke within this "inhuman government." The young author, Reinhard Strecker, drew attention because he was researching not only in Germany, where he was granted little access to the archives, but also in Warsaw, Prague and Tel Aviv.
In Bonn, Globke learned of Strecker's activities. On this occasion, he inquired not only with his counterpart in Pullach but also with the domestic intelligence service, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution: "Can more detailed information be obtained about Strecker?" Strecker posed a genuine danger, all the more so because he was evidently not a communist and was not being controlled from the East, but an idealist, someone who read books – albeit, as they learned, "literature with a leftist bent." In 1959, in Karlsruhe, the city that is home to Germany’s two highest courts, he had organized the previously mentioned traveling exhibition on the Nazi judiciary (“Ungesühnten Nazijustiz”), which took such a hard line against jurists who were still active that even the SPD, eager to challenge for the Chancellery, found it went too far. But the files Strecker brought to light, documenting numerous death sentences handed down by judges operating in the Third Reich, were all genuine.
Staffing shortages were unknown at the BND in those days, and a dedicated agent was assigned to Strecker, monitoring the preparation and production of his book project down to the last detail. Accordingly, the BND and Globke knew about Strecker’s trip to Gütersloh on Aug. 13, 1961 – the same day, coincidentally, that the East German authorities sealed off the eastern part of Berlin – to oversee production, at the Bertelsmann printing plant, of "Dr. Hans Globke: File Extracts and Documents." The book could no longer be stopped, but both the BND in Pullach and the West German government in Bonn knew what was coming for the state secretary. In an effort to get ahead of the looming PR debacle, an official brochure defending Globke had been prepared and was distributed to German authorities and embassies worldwide.
Ultimately, it was the construction of the Berlin Wall that came to the aid of Adenauer and his government. The threat from the East was suddenly more real than it had ever been. In the Bundestag election in September, the SPD was unable to prevail against the CDU/CSU on the center right. In November, Globke obtained an injunction against Strecker's book, which contained two minor errors. The book was never reprinted. Out of consideration for his Catholic readership, Bertelsmann publisher Reinhard Mohn also canceled a contract at that time with another critical author who was to be published by the same publishing house. Rolf Hochhuth's play “Der Stellvertreter” (translated under the title “The Deputy” in the US and “The Representative” in the UK), which critically examines the Pope's passive stance during the persecution of the Jews, was instead published by Rowohlt and became a worldwide success.
The trial in Jerusalem concluded in December after 114 sessions – but "Laqueur's" work did not. Eichmann was given the opportunity to make a closing statement, and now, when it no longer mattered, he suddenly wanted to name Globke and other officials responsible after all. His lawyer, though, made sure that did not happen: "At Dr. Servatius's instigation, these names were then struck and were no longer mentioned by him in the closing statement," Wechtenbruch reported to Pullach in his activity report. The archival investigator Henke has good reason to suspect that Wechtenbruch credited this act of censorship to his own initiative.
The verdict was pronounced on Dec. 15, 1961: death by hanging. Eichmann seemed to have already made peace with his fate. Servatius nonetheless immediately filed an appeal, in itself a formality. He had already sued the federal government at the administrative court in Cologne prior to the start of the Eichmann trial in an effort to secure compensation for his legal work. Bonn, though, continued to refuse to pay him. The West German government was afraid of being associated with a Nazi mass murderer.
Servatius, though, had a lever: He brought Strecker's book into his client's cell – and Eichmann began to read. During his imprisonment, he had worked his way through the still fairly limited literature that had by then appeared on National Socialist extermination policy – a policy for which he was, by now, widely regarded around the world as chiefly responsible. In Strecker's collection of documents, though, he did not find his own name mentioned even once. What the volume did document extensively was how the exclusion of the Jewish population had begun as early as 1932 – that is, even before Adolf Hitler's seizure of power – including through a circular decree issued by the Prussian Interior Ministry directed against name changes that obscured "descent by blood." The author of that directive was the official responsible at the time for civil matters, Hans Globke.
In Strecker’s book, Eichmann found ample evidence for his claim that he had merely been a "small cog in the machine" – if a highly efficient one. He was outraged that the lion’s share of the blame should be pinned on him for a policy that had been decided by the powerful figures in the administration. As he wrote in a lengthy statement intended for posterity, he no longer wished to "keep silent" about anything, but wanted to name names. He demanded that Hans Globke be summoned as a witness – a man who, in the official hierarchy of the Third Reich, had stood far above him, and who therefore bore incomparably greater responsibility for the extermination of the Jews than he did – he, whom the chancellor had personally declared "unworthy of a defense."
Adolf Eichmann now went on the counterattack. Even before the judges ruled on his appeal, Eichmann began studying Strecker's documentation, annotating it and using it to construct a new line of defense. As a state prisoner, he was allowed to keep the light on in his cell even after 10 p.m. Eichmann now wrote as if his life – of which he had little left – depended on it. He wrote hundreds of pages, including information about his life and justifications for what he had done – all for a court that would no longer hear him. "In the shadow of the gallows," he began his reckoning, written around the turn of the year 1961/1962, he wished to tell "the truth," "nothing but the truth."
Death was certain for him. What mattered to him now was his place in history. He was eager to point out that he had not, after all, been alone when six million Jews were murdered.
At this late stage, it would have been absurd to still hope for a change in the verdict. The man sentenced to death harbored no illusions, but he wanted – his bureaucratic heart was still beating – to make it known just how things stood back then. And so, in his reckoning, he turned the spotlight on the one-time Prussian civil servant and Third Reich official who had risen to become a state secretary in postwar West Germany, Hans Globke, presenting him as a fellow desk murderer: "So we belonged, back then, so to speak, to the same family – Ministerial Counselor Dr. Globke of the Ministry of the Interior and the desk officer Adolf Eichmann of Department IV, keeping in mind the difference in rank, of course!" In his characteristically theatrical manner, he distilled what he perceived as a screaming injustice into a memorable formula: "Here, state secretary of a government; there, condemned to death!"
Rechenberg and Genoud had managed, in parallel with the trial, to sell the fruits of Eichmann's never-flagging urge to express himself to English and French newspapers. As agreed, Servatius too had received a share of the fees from these publications. Now, however, the lucrative publishing arrangement promoted by the BND – from which Servatius had also profited – came back to bite them.
The new material, produced around the turn of the year and stating Globke's shared responsibility in the plainest terms, went, via the BND operative Rechenberg, to the Munich magazine Illustrierte Revue. In addition, Eichmann instructed his lawyer to demand that the court summon Dr. Globke as a witness.
As this worst-case scenario threatened to materialize – the "intended naming of State Secretary Globke as a witness in the appeal proceedings against A. Eichmann," as the former Wehrmacht general Gehlen phrased it in unsurpassable bureaucratic style – the BND and its people were fortunately on hand: "Corresponding measures have been initiated," as Gehlen assured his state secretary on March 16, 1962. The letter, stamped in large red letters "Secret!," has survived in the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Sankt Augustin.
"Laqueur" was responsible for those promised measures. The publication of Adolf Eichmann's statement in the Revue could be prevented at the last minute. In Jerusalem, where Dieter Wechtenbruch was no longer present during the appeal phase, Hans Globke was aided by a neighbor from Bonn – another BND man, Rolf Vogel, who, posing as a journalist, intervened with David Ben-Gurion. Ben-Gurion issued a decisive ruling: Summoning Globke as a witness was not necessary. In his diary, the Israeli prime minister writes that prosecutor Gideon Hausner had asked him whether there were political reasons that spoke against calling Globke as a witness. "I answered: Indeed there are."
Adolf Eichmann was executed on May 31, 1962, and his ashes were scattered at sea.
Hans Globke died on February 13, 1973; no criminal proceedings were ever brought against him in the Federal Republic of Germany.
Dieter Wechtenbruch died on April 16, 2025; his grave lies in the church cemetery of Taufkirchen. Regarding his BND activity during the Eichmann trial, he remained silent until his death.