In Bonn, Globke learned of Strecker's activities. On this occasion, he inquired not only with his counterpart in Pullach but also with the domestic intelligence service, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution: "Can more detailed information be obtained about Strecker?" Strecker posed a genuine danger, all the more so because he was evidently not a communist and was not being controlled from the East, but an idealist, someone who read books – albeit, as they learned, "literature with a leftist bent." In 1959, in Karlsruhe, the city that is home to Germany’s two highest courts, he had organized the previously mentioned traveling exhibition on the Nazi judiciary (“Ungesühnten Nazijustiz”), which took such a hard line against jurists who were still active that even the SPD, eager to challenge for the Chancellery, found it went too far. But the files Strecker brought to light, documenting numerous death sentences handed down by judges operating in the Third Reich, were all genuine.

Staffing shortages were unknown at the BND in those days, and a dedicated agent was assigned to Strecker, monitoring the preparation and production of his book project down to the last detail. Accordingly, the BND and Globke knew about Strecker’s trip to Gütersloh on Aug. 13, 1961 – the same day, coincidentally, that the East German authorities sealed off the eastern part of Berlin – to oversee production, at the Bertelsmann printing plant, of "Dr. Hans Globke: File Extracts and Documents." The book could no longer be stopped, but both the BND in Pullach and the West German government in Bonn knew what was coming for the state secretary. In an effort to get ahead of the looming PR debacle, an official brochure defending Globke had been prepared and was distributed to German authorities and embassies worldwide.

Ultimately, it was the construction of the Berlin Wall that came to the aid of Adenauer and his government. The threat from the East was suddenly more real than it had ever been. In the Bundestag election in September, the SPD was unable to prevail against the CDU/CSU on the center right. In November, Globke obtained an injunction against Strecker's book, which contained two minor errors. The book was never reprinted. Out of consideration for his Catholic readership, Bertelsmann publisher Reinhard Mohn also canceled a contract at that time with another critical author who was to be published by the same publishing house. Rolf Hochhuth's play “Der Stellvertreter” (translated under the title “The Deputy” in the US and “The Representative” in the UK), which critically examines the Pope's passive stance during the persecution of the Jews, was instead published by Rowohlt and became a worldwide success.

The trial in Jerusalem concluded in December after 114 sessions – but "Laqueur's" work did not. Eichmann was given the opportunity to make a closing statement, and now, when it no longer mattered, he suddenly wanted to name Globke and other officials responsible after all. His lawyer, though, made sure that did not happen: "At Dr. Servatius's instigation, these names were then struck and were no longer mentioned by him in the closing statement," Wechtenbruch reported to Pullach in his activity report. The archival investigator Henke has good reason to suspect that Wechtenbruch credited this act of censorship to his own initiative.

The verdict was pronounced on Dec. 15, 1961: death by hanging. Eichmann seemed to have already made peace with his fate. Servatius nonetheless immediately filed an appeal, in itself a formality. He had already sued the federal government at the administrative court in Cologne prior to the start of the Eichmann trial in an effort to secure compensation for his legal work. Bonn, though, continued to refuse to pay him. The West German government was afraid of being associated with a Nazi mass murderer.

Servatius, though, had a lever: He brought Strecker's book into his client's cell – and Eichmann began to read. During his imprisonment, he had worked his way through the still fairly limited literature that had by then appeared on National Socialist extermination policy – a policy for which he was, by now, widely regarded around the world as chiefly responsible. In Strecker's collection of documents, though, he did not find his own name mentioned even once. What the volume did document extensively was how the exclusion of the Jewish population had begun as early as 1932 – that is, even before Adolf Hitler's seizure of power – including through a circular decree issued by the Prussian Interior Ministry directed against name changes that obscured "descent by blood." The author of that directive was the official responsible at the time for civil matters, Hans Globke.

In Strecker’s book, Eichmann found ample evidence for his claim that he had merely been a "small cog in the machine" – if a highly efficient one. He was outraged that the lion’s share of the blame should be pinned on him for a policy that had been decided by the powerful figures in the administration. As he wrote in a lengthy statement intended for posterity, he no longer wished to "keep silent" about anything, but wanted to name names. He demanded that Hans Globke be summoned as a witness – a man who, in the official hierarchy of the Third Reich, had stood far above him, and who therefore bore incomparably greater responsibility for the extermination of the Jews than he did – he, whom the chancellor had personally declared "unworthy of a defense."

Adolf Eichmann now went on the counterattack. Even before the judges ruled on his appeal, Eichmann began studying Strecker's documentation, annotating it and using it to construct a new line of defense. As a state prisoner, he was allowed to keep the light on in his cell even after 10 p.m. Eichmann now wrote as if his life – of which he had little left – depended on it. He wrote hundreds of pages, including information about his life and justifications for what he had done – all for a court that would no longer hear him. "In the shadow of the gallows," he began his reckoning, written around the turn of the year 1961/1962, he wished to tell "the truth," "nothing but the truth."

Death was certain for him. What mattered to him now was his place in history. He was eager to point out that he had not, after all, been alone when six million Jews were murdered.

At this late stage, it would have been absurd to still hope for a change in the verdict. The man sentenced to death harbored no illusions, but he wanted – his bureaucratic heart was still beating – to make it known just how things stood back then. And so, in his reckoning, he turned the spotlight on the one-time Prussian civil servant and Third Reich official who had risen to become a state secretary in postwar West Germany, Hans Globke, presenting him as a fellow desk murderer: "So we belonged, back then, so to speak, to the same family – Ministerial Counselor Dr. Globke of the Ministry of the Interior and the desk officer Adolf Eichmann of Department IV, keeping in mind the difference in rank, of course!" In his characteristically theatrical manner, he distilled what he perceived as a screaming injustice into a memorable formula: "Here, state secretary of a government; there, condemned to death!"

Rechenberg and Genoud had managed, in parallel with the trial, to sell the fruits of Eichmann's never-flagging urge to express himself to English and French newspapers. As agreed, Servatius too had received a share of the fees from these publications. Now, however, the lucrative publishing arrangement promoted by the BND – from which Servatius had also profited – came back to bite them.

The new material, produced around the turn of the year and stating Globke's shared responsibility in the plainest terms, went, via the BND operative Rechenberg, to the Munich magazine Illustrierte Revue. In addition, Eichmann instructed his lawyer to demand that the court summon Dr. Globke as a witness.

As this worst-case scenario threatened to materialize – the "intended naming of State Secretary Globke as a witness in the appeal proceedings against A. Eichmann," as the former Wehrmacht general Gehlen phrased it in unsurpassable bureaucratic style – the BND and its people were fortunately on hand: "Corresponding measures have been initiated," as Gehlen assured his state secretary on March 16, 1962. The letter, stamped in large red letters "Secret!," has survived in the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Sankt Augustin.

"Laqueur" was responsible for those promised measures. The publication of Adolf Eichmann's statement in the Revue could be prevented at the last minute. In Jerusalem, where Dieter Wechtenbruch was no longer present during the appeal phase, Hans Globke was aided by a neighbor from Bonn – another BND man, Rolf Vogel, who, posing as a journalist, intervened with David Ben-Gurion. Ben-Gurion issued a decisive ruling: Summoning Globke as a witness was not necessary. In his diary, the Israeli prime minister writes that prosecutor Gideon Hausner had asked him whether there were political reasons that spoke against calling Globke as a witness. "I answered: Indeed there are."

Adolf Eichmann was executed on May 31, 1962, and his ashes were scattered at sea.

Hans Globke died on February 13, 1973; no criminal proceedings were ever brought against him in the Federal Republic of Germany.

Dieter Wechtenbruch died on April 16, 2025; his grave lies in the church cemetery of Taufkirchen. Regarding his BND activity during the Eichmann trial, he remained silent until his death.