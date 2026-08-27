National Security
A Reverse Ellis Island
August 27, 2026 | reading time: 10 Min.
Julio Borrell knew he was being deported, but after 47 hours on a bus rattling through Mexico, he still had no idea where the United States was sending him. Through the window, he saw the cities give way to sprawling banana plantations and coffee farms. The passengers were still wearing whatever clothes they’d had on when they were detained by ICE: shirts splattered with paint from their most recent job, pajama pants, landscaping-company uniforms, bathing suits. Borrell had lived in Miami for 46 years. Now he watched as the bus passed a sign for the Guatemala border and then pulled over on the side of the road.