Ideas
A Possible Upside to the Iran War
March 19, 2026 | reading time: 5 Min.
Even as Donald Trump’s war roils global energy markets and runs down stocks of U.S. air-defense weapons, the president’s relentless assault on the Iranian regime has yielded at least one perhaps accidental achievement: It’s undermining the reputation of America’s chief global rival. China is proving to be an unreliable friend to Iran in this moment of crisis, and any authoritarian regime that’s counting on Beijing as its backstop should think again.