Photo: KENT NISHIMURA/AFP
Photo: KENT NISHIMURA/AFP

Politics

A Different Kind of Fading President

Joe Biden became quieter, while Donald Trump grows even louder.

First published in The Atlantic on May 18, 2026.

by Jonathan Lemire, The Atlantic
May 21, 2026 | reading time: 11 Min.

When Donald Trump took the oath of office last January, he was the oldest president to begin a term, clocking in at 78 years and 220 days. He replaced the man who formerly held that title, Joe Biden, who had dropped out of the race after it became quite obvious to the entire country that he had aged too much, too quickly. But as Trump himself grows older—traveling less, switching to more comfortable shoes, and seeming to nod off during meetings—his age isn’t getting the same kind of scrutiny.

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