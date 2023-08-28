Foto: imago images/Juan Carlos Muñoz
Foto: picture alliance / C. Esterer
Foto: Markus Unsöld/picture alliance / dpa
Wie der Mensch dem Vogel das Fliegen beibringt
28. August 2023 - 6 Min. Lesezeit
Langer roter Schnabel, kahler Schädel, exzentrisch abstehende Kopffedern: Beim Anblick dieses schrägen Vogels denkt man unweigerlich an Gonzo aus der „Muppet Show“.