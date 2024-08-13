Foto: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP
Foto: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP
Foto: Petros Giannakouris/AP
Foto: Petros Giannakouris/AP
Foto: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP
Foto: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP

Griechenland

„Wir sehen Schulen und Häuser, die brennen“

In Athen sehen die Menschen den von den Bränden gefärbten Himmel, sie riechen die Asche. So nah war ein Großfeuer noch nie an der griechischen Hauptstadt, und die Waldbrandsaison beginnt erst. Über eine Stadt, die mit der Klimakrise lebt.

Von Raphael Geiger
13. August 2024 - 4 Min. Lesezeit

Sie sieht so aus wie im vergangenen Sommer, die Katastrophe: die Flammen, angefacht von den Windböen, manche 25 Meter hoch. 

Foto: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP
Foto: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP

Griechenland

„Wir sehen Schulen und Häuser, die brennen“

Foto: Petros Giannakouris/AP
Foto: Petros Giannakouris/AP

In Athen sehen die Menschen den von den Bränden gefärbten Himmel, sie riechen die Asche. So nah war ein Großfeuer noch nie an der griechischen Hauptstadt, und die Waldbrandsaison beginnt erst. Über eine Stadt, die mit der Klimakrise lebt.

Foto: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP
Foto: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP

Sie sieht so aus wie im vergangenen Sommer, die Katastrophe: die Flammen, angefacht von den Windböen, manche 25 Meter hoch. 

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.