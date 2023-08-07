Foto: Ng Han Guan/AP
Foto: Ng Han Guan/AP
Foto: Yan Linyun/AP
Foto: Yan Linyun/AP
Foto: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Foto: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Foto: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Foto: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Schwere Unwetter in China

Ein Taifun sorgt im Nordosten Chinas seit Tagen für heftige Überschwemmungen.

Auch in der Hauptstadt Peking stehen die Straßen unter Wasser. Eindrücke eines Unwetters, dessen Ausmaß von außen erst langsam sichtbar wird.

Von Leonard Scharfenberg
7. August 2023 - 2 Min. Lesezeit

„Doksuri“, also Adler oder Geier, heißt der Taifun der schon seit zwei Wochen in China wütet. Zunächst ist der tropische Wirbelsturm im Südosten des Landes auf Festland getroffen. 

Foto: Ng Han Guan/AP
Foto: Ng Han Guan/AP

Schwere Unwetter in China

Foto: Yan Linyun/AP
Foto: Yan Linyun/AP

Ein Taifun sorgt im Nordosten Chinas seit Tagen für heftige Überschwemmungen.

Foto: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Foto: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Auch in der Hauptstadt Peking stehen die Straßen unter Wasser. Eindrücke eines Unwetters, dessen Ausmaß von außen erst langsam sichtbar wird.

Foto: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Foto: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

„Doksuri“, also Adler oder Geier, heißt der Taifun der schon seit zwei Wochen in China wütet. Zunächst ist der tropische Wirbelsturm im Südosten des Landes auf Festland getroffen. 

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.