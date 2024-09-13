Foto: NHAC NGUYEN/AFP
Foto: NHAC NGUYEN/AFP
Foto: NHAC NGUYEN/AFP
Foto: NHAC NGUYEN/AFP
Foto: STR/AFP
Foto: STR/AFP

Anfang des Monats fegt Taifun Yagi über Südostasien hinweg.

Immer noch kämpfen die Menschen in Vietnam, Thailand und Myanmar gegen die Wassermassen an.

Hunderte Menschen sterben, Dutzende gelten noch als vermisst.

Was bleibt, ist eine Schneise der Verwüstung

Foto: NHAC NGUYEN/AFP
Foto: NHAC NGUYEN/AFP

Anfang des Monats fegt Taifun Yagi über Südostasien hinweg.

Foto: NHAC NGUYEN/AFP
Foto: NHAC NGUYEN/AFP

Immer noch kämpfen die Menschen in Vietnam, Thailand und Myanmar gegen die Wassermassen an.

Foto: STR/AFP
Foto: STR/AFP

Hunderte Menschen sterben, Dutzende gelten noch als vermisst.

Foto: STR/AFP
Foto: STR/AFP

Was bleibt, ist eine Schneise der Verwüstung

13. September 2024 - 3 Min. Lesezeit

Und jetzt auch noch Myanmar: Seit Anfang des Monats hat der Taifun Yagi, einer der stärksten Tropenstürme der vergangenen Jahrzehnte, große Schäden in vielen ost- und südostasiatischen Ländern angerichtet und Hunderten Menschen ihr Leben gekostet.

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.