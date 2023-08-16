Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP
Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP
Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP
Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP
Fußballtransfers
Wir bitten dich, betöre uns!
Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP
Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP
Fußballtransfers
Wir bitten dich, betöre uns!
Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP
Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP
16. August 2023 - 4 Min. Lesezeit
Wenn eine Saison beginnt, endet eine Zeit, deren Bedeutung auch im Bundesgesundheitsministerium nicht unterschätzt werden dürfte: die vereinsfußballfreie Sommerpause.