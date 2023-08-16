Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP
Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP

Fußballtransfers

Wir bitten dich, betöre uns!

Warum Vereine ihre neuen Spieler so aufwendig in Szene setzen? Weil der Neuzugang eine Erlöserfigur ist. Eine kleine Wallfahrt durch die Fußballwelt.

Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP
Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP

Fußballtransfers

Wir bitten dich, betöre uns!

Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP
Foto: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via AFP

Warum Vereine ihre neuen Spieler so aufwendig in Szene setzen? Weil der Neuzugang eine Erlöserfigur ist. Eine kleine Wallfahrt durch die Fußballwelt.

Von Moritz Geier
16. August 2023 - 4 Min. Lesezeit

Wenn eine Saison beginnt, endet eine Zeit, deren Bedeutung auch im Bundesgesundheitsministerium nicht unterschätzt werden dürfte: die vereinsfußballfreie Sommerpause.

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.