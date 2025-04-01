Ein großer Zirkus ist das in Moskau. Und noch steht das Gebäude. Ekaterina Mozhaeva erinnert sich, 3400 Menschen, und alle sahen sie an. Wie sie in der Luft ihre Hose verlor, auf dem Flugtrapez war das, und die Zuschauer lachten und vergaßen das Drumherum, so eine Clownsnummer ist ja immer auch ein großes Ablenkungsmanöver. „Der Clown verschafft etwas Atempause“, sagt die Russin am Telefon.