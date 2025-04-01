Foto: Moscow Government Information Centre/icmos.ru
Foto: Moscow Government Information Centre/icmos.ru

Russland

Ein Zirkus wie eine Zuckerdose

Moskau soll einen neuen Staatszirkus bekommen, doch die Pläne für das Gebäude fallen bei vielen Bürgerinnen und Bürgern durch. Zu kitschig, zu protzig, ein architektonischer Albtraum. Die Lästereien sind ungewohnt offen. Und siehe da: Die Proteste werden erhört.

Foto: Moscow Government Information Centre/icmos.ru
Foto: Moscow Government Information Centre/icmos.ru

Russland

Ein Zirkus wie eine Zuckerdose
Foto: Moscow Government Information Centre/icmos.ru
Foto: Moscow Government Information Centre/icmos.ru

Moskau soll einen neuen Staatszirkus bekommen, doch die Pläne für das Gebäude fallen bei vielen Bürgerinnen und Bürgern durch. Zu kitschig, zu protzig, ein architektonischer Albtraum. Die Lästereien sind ungewohnt offen. Und siehe da: Die Proteste werden erhört.

Von Frank Nienhuysen
31. März 2025 | Lesezeit: 5 Min.

Ein großer Zirkus ist das in Moskau. Und noch steht das Gebäude. Ekaterina Mozhaeva erinnert sich, 3400 Menschen, und alle sahen sie an. Wie sie in der Luft ihre Hose verlor, auf dem Flugtrapez war das, und die Zuschauer lachten und vergaßen das Drumherum, so eine Clownsnummer ist ja immer auch ein großes Ablenkungsmanöver. „Der Clown verschafft etwas Atempause“, sagt die Russin am Telefon.

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.