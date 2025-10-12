„Wie kann es sein, dass die mit der wenigsten Macht die härtesten Konsequenzen davontrug?“: Monica Lewinsky auf der Bühne des „Atlantic“-Festivals in Manhattan.
„Wie kann es sein, dass die mit der wenigsten Macht die härtesten Konsequenzen davontrug?“: Monica Lewinsky auf der Bühne des „Atlantic“-Festivals in Manhattan.
„Wie kann es sein, dass die mit der wenigsten Macht die härtesten Konsequenzen davontrug?“: Monica Lewinsky auf der Bühne des „Atlantic“-Festivals in Manhattan.
Foto: Getty Images
Foto: Getty Images
Ein offizielles Foto des Weißen Hauses aus dem November 1995.
Ein offizielles Foto des Weißen Hauses aus dem November 1995.
Ein offizielles Foto des Weißen Hauses aus dem November 1995.
Foto: Imago/Zuma Press
Foto: Imago/Zuma Press
Monica Lewinsky 2018, auf dem Höhepunkt der Metoo-Debatte, bei einem Vortrag in Los Angeles.
Monica Lewinsky 2018, auf dem Höhepunkt der Metoo-Debatte, bei einem Vortrag in Los Angeles.
Monica Lewinsky 2018, auf dem Höhepunkt der Metoo-Debatte, bei einem Vortrag in Los Angeles.
Foto: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Foto: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

USA

Die Überlebende

Als 1998 ihre Affäre mit Bill Clinton aufflog, wurde Monica Lewinsky zur Witzfigur der Nation.

Fast wäre sie daran zerbrochen, doch dann beschloss sie, die Erzählung ihrer Geschichte selbst in die Hand zu nehmen.

„Wie kann es sein, dass die mit der wenigsten Macht die härtesten Konsequenzen davontrug?“: Monica Lewinsky auf der Bühne des „Atlantic“-Festivals in Manhattan.
„Wie kann es sein, dass die mit der wenigsten Macht die härtesten Konsequenzen davontrug?“: Monica Lewinsky auf der Bühne des „Atlantic“-Festivals in Manhattan.
„Wie kann es sein, dass die mit der wenigsten Macht die härtesten Konsequenzen davontrug?“: Monica Lewinsky auf der Bühne des „Atlantic“-Festivals in Manhattan.
Foto: Getty Images
Foto: Getty Images

USA

Die Überlebende
Ein offizielles Foto des Weißen Hauses aus dem November 1995.
Ein offizielles Foto des Weißen Hauses aus dem November 1995.
Ein offizielles Foto des Weißen Hauses aus dem November 1995.
Foto: Imago/Zuma Press
Foto: Imago/Zuma Press

Als 1998 ihre Affäre mit Bill Clinton aufflog, wurde Monica Lewinsky zur Witzfigur der Nation.

Monica Lewinsky 2018, auf dem Höhepunkt der Metoo-Debatte, bei einem Vortrag in Los Angeles.
Monica Lewinsky 2018, auf dem Höhepunkt der Metoo-Debatte, bei einem Vortrag in Los Angeles.
Monica Lewinsky 2018, auf dem Höhepunkt der Metoo-Debatte, bei einem Vortrag in Los Angeles.
Foto: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Foto: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Fast wäre sie daran zerbrochen, doch dann beschloss sie, die Erzählung ihrer Geschichte selbst in die Hand zu nehmen.

Von Ann-Kathrin Nezik
12. Oktober 2025 | Lesezeit: 6 Min.

Monica Lewinsky ist inzwischen 52 Jahre alt und kämpft mit den Wechseljahren, mit Hormonchaos und Gedächtnisproblemen. Auch an diesem Spätsommertag, als sie auf der Bühne des Perelman Performing Arts Center in Manhattan gerade über die Metoo-Bewegung spricht, will ihr ein Wort partout nicht einfallen. Lewinsky verhaspelt sich, dann ruft sie: „Perimenopause“. Die Frauen im Publikum lachen. Es ist nur eine kleine selbstironische Bemerkung. Und doch zeigt sie, wie es funktioniert, was Lewinsky das „Zurückerobern“ ihrer eigenen Geschichte nennt.

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.