Monica Lewinsky ist inzwischen 52 Jahre alt und kämpft mit den Wechseljahren, mit Hormonchaos und Gedächtnisproblemen. Auch an diesem Spätsommertag, als sie auf der Bühne des Perelman Performing Arts Center in Manhattan gerade über die Metoo-Bewegung spricht, will ihr ein Wort partout nicht einfallen. Lewinsky verhaspelt sich, dann ruft sie: „Perimenopause“. Die Frauen im Publikum lachen. Es ist nur eine kleine selbstironische Bemerkung. Und doch zeigt sie, wie es funktioniert, was Lewinsky das „Zurückerobern“ ihrer eigenen Geschichte nennt.