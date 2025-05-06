Foto: -/AFP
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Wenn der Kardinaldekan die Türen zur Sixtinischen Kapelle schließt, ...

... beginnt eines der geheimnisvollsten Rituale der katholischen Kirche: das Konklave.

Einige Kuriositäten sind Laufe der Geschichte trotzdem schon nach draußen gedrungen.

Ein kleiner Überblick über Knochenbrüche, Lebensmittelvergiftungen und ein abgedecktes Dach.

Was passiert, wenn die Tür zu ist

Was passiert, wenn die Tür zu ist
Von Martin Zips
6. Mai 2025 | Lesezeit: 5 Min.

Wieder wählen sie ihn, den Nachfolger des Apostels Simon Petrus, Bischof von Rom. Den mittlerweile 267. Pontifex der katholischen Kirche. Seit mehr als 750 Jahren findet die Wahl im sogenannten Konklave statt (vom Lateinischen „cum clave“, also „mit dem Schlüssel“ abgesperrt), seit dem 14. Jahrhundert waren es immer Kardinäle, die gewählt wurden. 

