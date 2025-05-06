Foto: -/AFP
Foto: -/AFP
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Was passiert, wenn die Tür zu ist
Foto: -/AFP
Foto: -/AFP
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Foto: IMAGO/ABACA/IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Was passiert, wenn die Tür zu ist
6. Mai 2025 | Lesezeit: 5 Min.
Wieder wählen sie ihn, den Nachfolger des Apostels Simon Petrus, Bischof von Rom. Den mittlerweile 267. Pontifex der katholischen Kirche. Seit mehr als 750 Jahren findet die Wahl im sogenannten Konklave statt (vom Lateinischen „cum clave“, also „mit dem Schlüssel“ abgesperrt), seit dem 14. Jahrhundert waren es immer Kardinäle, die gewählt wurden.