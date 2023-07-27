Foto: KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP
Foto: KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP
Foto: ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP
Foto: ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP
Foto: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Foto: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Foto: imago stock&people
Foto: imago stock&people
SZ-Serie "Monarchien in der Krise"
Freiheit für Prinzessin Amalia
Foto: KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP
Foto: KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP
SZ-Serie "Monarchien in der Krise"
Freiheit für Prinzessin Amalia
Foto: ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP
Foto: ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP
Foto: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Foto: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Foto: imago stock&people
Foto: imago stock&people
27. Juli 2023 - 7 Min. Lesezeit
Willem-Alexander macht sich nicht viel aus Beliebtheitswerten.