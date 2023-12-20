Romy Schneiders Erben: In der Netflix-Serie „Die Kaiserin“ ist Devrim Lingnau in der Rolle der Sisi zu sehen, Philip Froissant spielt Kaiser Franz Joseph.
Foto: picture alliance/dpa/Netflix
Foto: picture alliance/dpa/Netflix
Bei RTL werden Sisi und Franz Joseph von Dominique Devenport und Jannik Schümann dargestellt, hier mit ihren Kindern Rudolf (Arian Wegener) und Gisela (Kristina Schroeter).
Foto: Armands Virbulis/dpa
Foto: Armands Virbulis/dpa

„Sisi war weder herzlich noch beliebt“

Warum fluten gerade wieder lauter Filme, Serien und Bücher über die österreichische Kaiserin den Markt?

Die Kunsthistorikerin Katrin Unterreiner erklärt, warum der Mythos sich so hartnäckig hält – und was die größten Sisi-Irrtümer sind.

Romy Schneider und Karlheinz Böhm als Sissi und Franz Joseph im zweiten Teil der Filmtrilogie. Elisabeth Amalie Eugenie, wie sie mit vollem Namen hieß, wurde von ihren Geschwistern "Sisi" genannt, die Variante mit Doppel-s ist eine Erfindung von Regisseur Ernst Marischka.
Romy Schneider und Karlheinz Böhm als Sissi und Franz Joseph im zweiten Teil der Filmtrilogie. Elisabeth Amalie Eugenie, wie sie mit vollem Namen hieß, wurde von ihren Geschwistern "Sisi" genannt, die Variante mit Doppel-s ist eine Erfindung von Regisseur Ernst Marischka.
Foto: picture alliance/dpa/ARD Degeto
Foto: Mary Evans/Imago

„Sisi war weder herzlich noch beliebt“

Romy Schneiders Erben: In der Netflix-Serie „Die Kaiserin“ ist Devrim Lingnau in der Rolle der Sisi zu sehen, Philip Froissant spielt Kaiser Franz Joseph.
Romy Schneiders Erben: In der Netflix-Serie „Die Kaiserin“ ist Devrim Lingnau in der Rolle der Sisi zu sehen, Philip Froissant spielt Kaiser Franz Joseph.
Foto: picture alliance/dpa/Netflix
Foto: picture alliance/dpa/Netflix

Warum fluten gerade wieder lauter Filme, Serien und Bücher über die österreichische Kaiserin den Markt?

Bei RTL werden Sisi und Franz Joseph von Dominique Devenport und Jannik Schümann dargestellt, hier mit ihren Kindern Rudolf (Arian Wegener) und Gisela (Kristina Schroeter).
Bei RTL werden Sisi und Franz Joseph von Dominique Devenport und Jannik Schümann dargestellt, hier mit ihren Kindern Rudolf (Arian Wegener) und Gisela (Kristina Schroeter).
Foto: Armands Virbulis/dpa
Foto: Armands Virbulis/dpa

Die Kunsthistorikerin Katrin Unterreiner erklärt, warum der Mythos sich so hartnäckig hält – und was die größten Sisi-Irrtümer sind.

Interview von Verena Mayer
20. Dezember 2023 - 7 Min. Lesezeit

Seit einiger Zeit schwappt eine beispiellose Sisi-Welle durch Film und Fernsehen – das typische Weihnachtsprogramm mit „Sissi“ 1, 2 und 3 noch gar nicht mit eingerechnet.

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.

Mehr große Geschichten

„The Crown“
Diana und die anderen königlichen Gespenster
In der neuen Staffel der Netflix-Serie „The Crown“ taucht die Princess of Wales als Geist auf. Die Aufregung ist groß, aber warum eigentlich? Das Herumspuken verblichener Monarchen hat in Großbritannien Tradition. Ein Blick ins royale Gruselkabinett.
Jetzt lesen
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Der Eric Clapton der Kängurus
Die lustigsten Tierfotos des Jahres sind gekürt: ein Luftgitarrensolo der anderen Art, diskutierende Grünfinken, ein Otter in Primaballerina-Pose. Die Siegerbilder und weitere erheiternde Szenen.
Jetzt lesen
Panda-Diplomatie
Die größten Faulpelze der Welt
Der bevorstehende und garantiert tränenreiche Abschied von den Berliner Bärenbrüdern Pit und Paule beweist: Pandas sind die diplomatische Wunderwaffe Chinas. Aber warum eigentlich? Vor lauter Fressen und Schlafen vergessen sie sogar, sich fortzupflanzen. Eine Entzaubärung.
Jetzt lesen
Motto-Monate
Bart für die Welt
Movember, Decembeard, Januhairy: Motto-Monate rufen dazu auf, die Gesichts- und Körperbehaarung wachsen zu lassen, für den guten Zweck. Schnauzer gegen Hodenkrebs, Vollbart zur Rettung des Orang-Utans, buschige Achselhaare für den Klimaschutz. Was soll das?
Jetzt lesen
Weihnachten
Kommt von Herzen: 78 Weihnachtsgeschenk-Ideen
Die besten Geschenke für junge und alte, lustige und ernste, pragmatische und träumerische Charaktere. Ausgewählt vom SZ-Magazin.
Jetzt lesen
Vorlesen
„Wie geht Liebe zur Natur ohne Ronja Räubertochter?“
Rotkäppchen, Harry Potter oder die Ilias: Was lesen Eltern, die selbst Bücher schreiben, ihren Kindern vor? Neun Schriftstellerinnen und Schriftsteller über ihre Lieblingslektüren - und die Kunst des Vorlesens.
Jetzt lesen
Berufe
So arbeiten die Deutschen
Überstunden, Wertschätzung, Stress, Bezahlung: Eine Umfrage zeigt, wie die Menschen ihre Arbeit erleben – und wie gewaltig die Unterschiede zwischen den Berufen sind.
Jetzt lesen
Alternatives Wohnen
Das Bio-Schloss
47 Erwachsene, 30 Kinder und viele Tiere leben in der Gemeinschaft Schloss Blumenthal: Maria Noe und Lorenz Jäger haben hier ihren Traum von einem Ziegenhof verwirklicht. Aber an manches mussten sie sich erst gewöhnen.
Jetzt lesen
Unvergessen - Deutschlands große Kriminalfälle
Die fremde Cousine
Eine Rentnerin fällt ins Koma. Als sie erwacht, hat sie plötzlich Verwandte und hohe Schulden. Was haben ein Münchner Polizist und seine Frau damit zu tun?
Jetzt lesen

Digitale Projekte

Digitales erleben
Innovative Reportagen, interaktive Geschichten, investigative Recherchen, Podcasts, Datenjournalismus und Videos – eine Auswahl der meistgelesenen digitalen Projekte der Süddeutschen Zeitung.
Jetzt lesen