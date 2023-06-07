Foto: Joel C Ryan/dpa
Foto: Joel C Ryan/dpa
Foto: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP
Foto: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP

Johnny Depp

Außen Posterboy, innen dunkel

Bei den Filmfestspielen von Cannes ist Johnny Depp von den Geächteten wiederauferstanden. Nun wird er 60. Aber ist der einst so begehrte Hollywoodstar noch der, der er einmal war?

Foto: Joel C Ryan/dpa
Foto: Joel C Ryan/dpa

Johnny Depp

Außen Posterboy, innen dunkel

Foto: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP
Foto: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP

Bei den Filmfestspielen von Cannes ist Johnny Depp von den Geächteten wiederauferstanden. Nun wird er 60. Aber ist der einst so begehrte Hollywoodstar noch der, der er einmal war?

Von Susan Vahabzadeh
7. Juni 2023 - 6 Min. Lesezeit

Im Mai ist Johnny Depp wiederauferstanden von den Geächteten, zumindest filmisch betrachtet: Er spielte Louis XV im Eröffnungsfilm der Filmfestspiele von Cannes, "Jeanne du Barry" von Maïwenn, lustwandelte auf der Croisette und weinte vor Publikum.

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.

Mehr große Geschichten

Argentinien
Wenn der größte Schein kaum für ein Mittagessen reicht

Sieben Prozent Inflation in Deutschland? Argentinier können darüber nur müde lächeln: So schnell steigen die Preise dort im Monat. Vom verzweifelten Versuch, die Lage in den Griff zu bekommen.

Jetzt lesen
Angriff in Belgorod
Kämpfe auf russischem Boden: Eine Demütigung für den Kreml

Eine Gruppe bewaffneter Putin-Gegner dringt auf russisches Gebiet vor. Erst 24 Stunden später meldet Moskau, die Angreifer seien „zerschlagen“ worden. Was war das Ziel der Aktion? Dafür gibt es Indizien.

Jetzt lesen
Nord-Stream-Anschlag
Gleich zwei heiße Spuren führen in die Ukraine

Seit den Explosionen an den Pipelines in der Ostsee gibt es jede Menge Spekulationen um die Drahtzieher, doch bislang kein offizielles Ergebnis. Jetzt verdichten sich die Hinweise - und die bergen politische Sprengkraft.

Jetzt lesen
Erben
„Man lernt jemanden erst richtig kennen, wenn man gemeinsam geerbt hat.“

Gisbert Bultmann ist seit 40 Jahren Fachanwalt für Erbrecht und Notar. Hier spricht er über Menschen, die spät im Leben zu Geld kommen, den kränkenden Pflichtteil und kleinliche Geschwister.

Jetzt lesen
3D-Scan der Titanic
„Tragische Banalität der Unglücksursachen“

Neue Aufnahmen zeigen die versunkene Titanic detailliert wie nie. Schifffahrtshistoriker Christian Ostersehlte erklärt, was in der fatalen Nacht geschehen ist, wie der Mythos entstand – und warum man nicht versuchen sollte, das Schiff zu heben.

Jetzt lesen
Ferien
Sieben Fehler, die Familien im Urlaub machen

Auf dem Campingplatz auf eine entspannende Zeit hoffen, das Ziel fürs Kind aussuchen oder den Rhythmus durchziehen wollen: Wie sich Eltern selbst die Ferien verderben – und was sich besser machen lässt.

Jetzt lesen
Interview
„Ich will das nicht alleine machen“

Wie der CDU-Vorsitzende seine Partei im Teamwork reformieren will und sich gleichzeitig die eigene Kanzlerkandidatur offenhält, was er an Olaf Scholz schätzt und warum er sich mit dessen Vorgängerin nicht regelmäßig trifft.

Jetzt lesen
Ukraine
Ukraine: Gesichter des Krieges

Russlands Krieg gegen die Ukraine hat Zehntausende Menschen getötet, Tausende verstümmelt. Fünf ukrainische Soldaten erzählen hier vom Überleben und Weiterleben

Jetzt lesen
Gemüse
Der Gartenrebell

Charles Dowding gräbt Gemüsebeete niemals um. Lange wurde der Brite dafür belächelt. Jetzt ist er der Star der Naturgärtner - nicht nur, weil er weiß, wie man Schnecken und Unkraut loswird. Ein Besuch.

Jetzt lesen