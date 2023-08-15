Foto: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
Brände auf Hawaii

Die Natur schlägt zurück

Fast die Hälfte der Menschheit lebt in Orten, in denen die Natur gefährlich nah ist. In Orten wie Lahaina auf Hawaii, das von einem Flächenbrand ausgelöscht wurde.

Wie kam es zur Katastrophe? Und wie ließe sich eine solche verhindern, auch anderswo auf der Welt?

Brände auf Hawaii

Die Natur schlägt zurück

Fast die Hälfte der Menschheit lebt in Orten, in denen die Natur gefährlich nah ist. In Orten wie Lahaina auf Hawaii, das von einem Flächenbrand ausgelöscht wurde.

Wie kam es zur Katastrophe? Und wie ließe sich eine solche verhindern, auch anderswo auf der Welt?

Von Jürgen Schmieder
15. August 2023 - 6 Min. Lesezeit

Wildland Urban Interface.

