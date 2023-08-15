Foto: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
Foto: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
Foto: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
Foto: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
Foto: Dustin Johnson/Reuters
Foto: Dustin Johnson/Reuters
Brände auf Hawaii
Die Natur schlägt zurück
Foto: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
Foto: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
Brände auf Hawaii
Die Natur schlägt zurück
Foto: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
Foto: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
Foto: Dustin Johnson/Reuters
Foto: Dustin Johnson/Reuters
15. August 2023 - 6 Min. Lesezeit
Wildland Urban Interface.