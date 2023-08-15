Die Natur schlägt zurück

Verkehrswende

Und dann flogen die Eier

Wir nehmen euch ein paar Parkplätze und geben euch: Rollrasen, Hochbeete, Bänke. Ist doch toll, dachten die Forscher. Jetzt ist ein Viertel in München gespalten. Und die Frage ist: Wenn es in einer kleinen Straße schon so kracht, was kommt dann erst auf Deutschland zu?