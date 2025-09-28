Foto: imago stock&people
Foto: imago stock&people
Foto: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images
Foto: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images
Foto: Ian Waldie/Getty Images
Foto: Ian Waldie/Getty Images
Australien
Die Furcht vor dem Hai ist immer da
Foto: imago stock&people
Foto: imago stock&people
Australien
Die Furcht vor dem Hai ist immer da
Foto: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images
Foto: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images
Foto: Ian Waldie/Getty Images
Foto: Ian Waldie/Getty Images
28. September 2025 | Lesezeit: 9 Min.
Thibaut Mairesse kann auch eine Haifisch-Geschichte erzählen, immerhin keine, die schlecht ausging. Er hat noch alle Arme und Beine, keine Bisswunden am Körper, keine Nahtoderfahrung im Kopf. Sein Lieblingssport, das Surfen, ist für ihn noch so unbelastet von Ängsten wie vor 15 Jahren, als ihn sein Beruf als Manager zum ersten Mal nach Australien verschlug und er seine Liebe zum Meer neu entdeckte.