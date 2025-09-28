Ein Weißer Hai auf Beutezug.
Australien

Die Furcht vor dem Hai ist immer da

Australien ist ein Land der Surfer, Schwimmer, Taucher. Doch die Liebe zum Meer wird getrübt von einer allgegenwärtigen Angst: vor dem Hai. 

Zu Besuch bei Menschen, die den Raubfisch erforschen, schützen – oder ihm schon einmal allzu nah gekommen sind.

Australien

Zu Besuch bei Menschen, die den Raubfisch erforschen, schützen – oder ihm schon einmal allzu nah gekommen sind.

Von Thomas Hahn
28. September 2025 | Lesezeit: 9 Min.

Thibaut Mairesse kann auch eine Haifisch-Geschichte erzählen, immerhin keine, die schlecht ausging. Er hat noch alle Arme und Beine, keine Bisswunden am Körper, keine Nahtoderfahrung im Kopf. Sein Lieblingssport, das Surfen, ist für ihn noch so unbelastet von Ängsten wie vor 15 Jahren, als ihn sein Beruf als Manager zum ersten Mal nach Australien verschlug und er seine Liebe zum Meer neu entdeckte.

