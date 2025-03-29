Foto: SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP
Der Tag danach

Mehr als Tausend Menschen sind beim Erdbeben in Myanmar ums Leben gekommen. Mehr als 2000 weitere sind verletzt.

Und unter den Trümmern eingestürzter Häuser werden noch zahlreiche Personen vermisst. 

29. März 2025 | Lesezeit: 1 Min.

Am Freitagmorgen bebt in Myanmar die Erde. Das Deutsche Geoforschungsinstitut meldet eine Stärke von 7,8, seither gab es Dutzende Nachbeben. Zahlreiche Häuser und Tempel stürzen ein.

Der Tag danach
Und unter den Trümmern eingestürzter Häuser werden noch zahlreiche Personen vermisst. 

