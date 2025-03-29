Foto: SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP
Der Tag danach
29. März 2025 | Lesezeit: 1 Min.
Am Freitagmorgen bebt in Myanmar die Erde. Das Deutsche Geoforschungsinstitut meldet eine Stärke von 7,8, seither gab es Dutzende Nachbeben. Zahlreiche Häuser und Tempel stürzen ein.
Der Tag danach
