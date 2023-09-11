Wenn Mauern zu Fallen werden

Venezuela

Die Schlieren der Gier

Das Leben am Maracaibo-See in Venezuela war früher eine einzige große Fiesta. Sie wussten gar nicht, wohin mit all dem Erdöl, mit all dem Reichtum. Aber dann kippte die Sache. Der See ist jetzt eine giftige, stinkende Brühe. Szenen aus einer kranken Welt.