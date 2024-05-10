Wie sieht der perfekte Donald aus? 

Foto: ©Disney 2024/Egmont Comic Collection
Foto: ©Disney 2024/Egmont Comic Collection
Foto: Martin Zips
Foto: Martin Zips
90 Jahre Donald Duck
Schnabel verpflichtet
Foto: ©Disney 2024/Egmont Comic Collection
Foto: ©Disney 2024/Egmont Comic Collection
90 Jahre Donald Duck
Schnabel verpflichtet
Foto: ©Disney 2024/Egmont Comic Collection
Foto: ©Disney 2024/Egmont Comic Collection
Foto: Martin Zips
Foto: Martin Zips
10. Mai 2024 - 6 Min. Lesezeit
Am späten Nachmittag wird Ulrich Schröder, 60, fast jede Schublade seines Wohnateliers aufgezogen haben, er wird rund um seinen Arbeitstisch unzählige Donald-Duck-Zeichnungen verteilt und mit sehr, sehr vielen Namen mehr oder weniger bekannter Disney-Zeichner um sich geworfen haben.