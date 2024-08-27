Foto: Fatima Tuj Johora/dpa
Foto: IMAGO/Md Harun Or Rashid/IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
Foto: IMAGO/Habibur Rahman/IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
Foto: IMAGO/Habibur Rahman/IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
Foto: IMAGO/Syed Mahamudur Rahman/IMAGO/NurPhoto
Foto: IMAGO/Syed Mahamudur Rahman/IMAGO/NurPhoto
Nicht einmal die Toten können sie abtransportieren
Foto: Fatima Tuj Johora/dpa
Foto: IMAGO/Md Harun Or Rashid/IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
Nicht einmal die Toten können sie abtransportieren
Foto: IMAGO/Habibur Rahman/IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
Foto: IMAGO/Habibur Rahman/IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
Foto: IMAGO/Syed Mahamudur Rahman/IMAGO/NurPhoto
Foto: IMAGO/Syed Mahamudur Rahman/IMAGO/NurPhoto
27. August 2024 - 5 Min. Lesezeit
Da der Blitz auch zweimal an der gleichen Stelle einschlägt, kommt zur Revolution in Bangladesch noch eine Jahrhundertflut. „Wir sind hier seit Tagen ohne jede Hilfe“, sagt Shohidul Islam, 42, ein Lehrer aus der Stadt Feni, 160 Kilometer südöstlich der Hauptstadt Dhaka.