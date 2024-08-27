Foto: Fatima Tuj Johora/dpa
Foto: IMAGO/Md Harun Or Rashid/IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
Foto: IMAGO/Habibur Rahman/IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
Foto: IMAGO/Habibur Rahman/IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
Foto: IMAGO/Syed Mahamudur Rahman/IMAGO/NurPhoto
Foto: IMAGO/Syed Mahamudur Rahman/IMAGO/NurPhoto

Nicht einmal die Toten können sie abtransportieren

Nach dem Regierungssturz in Bangladesch ereilt das bitterarme Land und seine neue Regierung nun auch noch eine Jahrhundertflut.

Doch die Menschen halten zusammen. Viele sehen eine Mitschuld beim übermächtigen Nachbarn: Indien.

Von David Pfeifer
27. August 2024 - 5 Min. Lesezeit

Da der Blitz auch zweimal an der gleichen Stelle einschlägt, kommt zur Revolution in Bangladesch noch eine Jahrhundertflut. „Wir sind hier seit Tagen ohne jede Hilfe“, sagt Shohidul Islam, 42, ein Lehrer aus der Stadt Feni, 160 Kilometer südöstlich der Hauptstadt Dhaka.

