Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa
Foto: Asterix® - Obelix® - Idefix® / ©
Foto: Christophe Guibbaud
Jubiläumsband

Asterix und die Entdeckung der Achtsamkeit

Im 40. Asterix-Band "Die weiße Iris" hält die Wokeness Einzug ins gallische Dorf.

Das Römer-Verprügeln wird kritisch hinterfragt, Obelix umarmt Bäume, und ob er wohl zum Veganer wird?

Der neue Autor Fabcaro gilt als Meister des absurden Witzes. Ein Treffen in Paris.

Jubiläumsband

Asterix und die Entdeckung der Achtsamkeit

Im 40. Asterix-Band "Die weiße Iris" hält die Wokeness Einzug ins gallische Dorf.

Das Römer-Verprügeln wird kritisch hinterfragt, Obelix umarmt Bäume, und ob er wohl zum Veganer wird?

Der neue Autor Fabcaro gilt als Meister des absurden Witzes. Ein Treffen in Paris.

Von Martin Zips
20. Oktober 2023 - 7 Min. Lesezeit

Wieder so einer, der nicht altern kann.

