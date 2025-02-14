Foto: Johan Nilsson/imago images/TT
Streetart

Das Geheimnis hinter "Anonymouse"

Neun Jahre lang erfreuten sich die Bewohner von Malmö an immer wieder neuen Mini-Installationen, die über Nacht an Häuserfassaden auftauchten: Läden, Restaurants, eine ganze Welt im Mäuseformat. Keiner wusste, wer dahintersteckte – bis jetzt.

Neun Jahre lang erfreuten sich die Bewohner von Malmö an immer wieder neuen Mini-Installationen, die über Nacht an Häuserfassaden auftauchten: Läden, Restaurants, eine ganze Welt im Mäuseformat. Keiner wusste, wer dahintersteckte – bis jetzt.

Von Alex Rühle
14. Februar 2025 | Lesezeit: 4 Min.

Zur Streetart gehören die Anonymität und das Überraschungsmoment. Plötzlich ist da was im Stadtraum, was am Tag zuvor noch nicht da war. Schönheit wie von Zauberhand. An Hauswänden. Auf Plätzen. Oder in einem Kellerfenster in Malmö, Ecke Bergsgatan/Almbacksgatan.

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.