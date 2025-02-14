Foto: Johan Nilsson/imago images/TT
Streetart
Das Geheimnis hinter "Anonymouse"
14. Februar 2025 | Lesezeit: 4 Min.
Zur Streetart gehören die Anonymität und das Überraschungsmoment. Plötzlich ist da was im Stadtraum, was am Tag zuvor noch nicht da war. Schönheit wie von Zauberhand. An Hauswänden. Auf Plätzen. Oder in einem Kellerfenster in Malmö, Ecke Bergsgatan/Almbacksgatan.