Foto: imago/Horstmüller
Foto: imago/Horstmüller
Foto: imago sportfotodienst/Pressefoto Baumann
Foto: imago sportfotodienst/Pressefoto Baumann
Foto: IMAGO/Sven Simon
Foto: IMAGO/Sven Simon

Das Wunder von München

Beim WM-Finale 1974 im Olympiastadion gerät die deutsche Nationalmannschaft früh gegen die Holländer in Rückstand - und gewinnt dennoch.

Manches bei dem Triumph wirkt heute unvorstellbar, aber manches hallt immer noch nach.

Foto: imago/Horstmüller
Foto: imago/Horstmüller

Das Wunder von München

Foto: imago sportfotodienst/Pressefoto Baumann
Foto: imago sportfotodienst/Pressefoto Baumann

Beim WM-Finale 1974 im Olympiastadion gerät die deutsche Nationalmannschaft früh gegen die Holländer in Rückstand - und gewinnt dennoch.

Foto: IMAGO/Sven Simon
Foto: IMAGO/Sven Simon

Manches bei dem Triumph wirkt heute unvorstellbar, aber manches hallt immer noch nach.

Von René Hofmann
4. Juli 2024 - 8 Min. Lesezeit

Uschi Müller war verärgert, kurz nach dem WM-Titel für Deutschland, zu dem ihr Mann einen entscheidenden Teil beigetragen hatte. Gerd Müller hatte kurz vor der Halbzeitpause das 2:1 erzielt im Finale gegen die Niederländer, den Siegtreffer.

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.

Mehr digitale Projekte und Reportagen aus München & Bayern

Wohnungsmarkt
Die acht größten und teuersten Probleme für Münchner Mieter
Die Mieten steigen, so steil und dramatisch wie noch nie, und die Preisspirale dreht sich immer weiter. Wer umzieht, zahlt drauf. Vor diesen Problemen stehen Münchnerinnen und Münchner, die wechseln müssen – oder in ihrer alten Wohnung festsitzen.
Nominiert für den Reporterpreis: Förderschüler auf der Zugspitze
Einmal ganz oben
Mit ihren Lehrern machen sich 26 Schüler auf den Weg auf Deutschlands höchsten Berg. Sie tragen schweres Gepäck. Nicht nur im Rucksack. „Das sind die Kinder, mit denen keiner mehr zurechtkommt“, sagt der Schulleiter. Doch dann sind sie am Gipfel.
Minimalistisch wohnen
„Alltag, Haushalt und Mental Load werden leichter“
Minimalismus-Expertin Theresa Ulrich hat ihr Leben radikal ausgemistet. Warum sie sich seitdem weniger gestresst fühlt, welche Tipps sie hat - und wie sie sich selbst dadurch verändert hat.
Gruselgeschichten aus dem Bayerwald
Gibt es Geister wirklich?
Gespenster, Wahrträume, Todesankündigungen: Heimatforscher Karl-Heinz Reimeier aus Grafenau sammelt Protokolle von Menschen aus dem Bayerischen Wald, denen Spukhaftes widerfahren ist. Drei von ihnen berichten, wie sehr diese Erlebnisse sie erschüttert haben.
Armut in München
„Einfach vorbeigehen ist ein No-Go“
Wie kann man helfen, wenn man einem Obdachlosen begegnet? Was sollte man auf keinen Fall tun? Und wie arbeitet die Straßenambulanz? Ein Treffen mit dem Mediziner Thomas Beutner.
Weltfrauentag
„Eine Frau hat zwei Lebensfragen: Was soll ich anziehen und was soll ich kochen?“
Es gab eine Zeit, da durften Frauen nicht studieren, nicht Fußball spielen und ohne Zustimmung des Mannes nicht Auto fahren. Klingt absurd? Manches ist gar nicht lange her.
Das Leben kurz vor dem Tod
"Sterben ist eine entsetzlich ausweglose Situation"
Die Soziologin Irmhild Saake erforscht, was die Gesellschaft unter dem "guten Sterben" versteht. Und stellt fest: In Wahrheit ist es selten wirklich gut. Aber ist das so schlimm?
Franz Beckenbauers München
Der Kaiser aus Giesing
Wie München Franz Beckenbauer prägte – und der Fußball-Kaiser die Stadt: über seine wichtigsten Orte, vom ersten eigenen Nest bis zur Krone der Schöpfung. Und eine folgenreiche Ohrfeige.
München-Rätsel
Was entdeckten Arbeiter im Friedensengel?
Warum stieg König Ludwig I. im eigenen Hotel ab? Wer fing die panischen Elefanten wieder ein? Und welches Team durfte in Wahrheit als erstes im Olympiastadion spielen? Testen Sie Ihr historisches München-Wissen.
Chiemsee
Die Insel der Seligen
238 Einwohner, mehr als 1200 Jahre Geschichte: Die Fraueninsel im Chiemsee ist ein Wahrzeichen Bayerns. Zu Besuch bei Menschen, die gelernt haben, mit sich selbst und der Natur auszukommen. Und den 700 000 Besuchern.
Kriminalfall in München
Wer ermordete Sonja Engelbrecht?
Am 11. April 1995 verschwindet die 19-Jährige mitten in München, jahrzehntelang ohne Spur. Dann werden ihre Knochen gefunden - und weitere Hinweise. Die Ermittler sind dem Täter nun nahegekommen, aber werden sie ihn fassen?
Hütte im Ebersberger Forst
Deutschlands seltsamste Steueroase
Steuerfahnder haben ermittelt, auf welch absurde Weise Unternehmen der Hypo-Vereinsbank einen Firmensitz vorgetäuscht haben sollen. Das Büro lag im Wald, zum Pinkeln mussten Mitarbeiter in die Natur. Folgt nun ein Prozess wegen Steuerhinterziehung in Millionenhöhe?
Drogenskandal bei der Polizei
Auf der dunklen Seite der Nacht
Sie kaufen Kokain, schmuggeln Drogen aufs Oktoberfest, zeigen den Hitlergruß und machen Jagd auf Opfer: Fünf Geschichten von Beamten, die zu Kriminellen wurden - in Münchens größtem Polizeiskandal.
Depressionen
„Dass so eine Krankheit einen Menschen so schnell kaputt machen kann“
Eine Depression verdunkelt die Welt der Erkrankten und ihrer Familien oft über Jahre hinweg. Eine Betroffene, eine Angehörige und eine Therapeutin erzählen vom Leben mit der Krankheit. Und vom Überleben.
Gedenkstätte Auschwitz-Birkenau
Eva, ein Wunder
Als Zweijährige hat die Münchnerin Eva Umlauf Auschwitz überlebt, als eines der jüngsten Kinder. Zum Jahrestag der Befreiung kehrt sie zurück, auch wenn sie sich fragt: „Was hast du dir angetan?“
München & Bayern: Lokal digital 2024
Was Menschen bewegt - Schicksale, Hintergründe und Einblicke
Innovative Reportagen, interaktive Geschichten und Datenjournalismus – eine Auswahl der digitalen Projekte der Süddeutschen Zeitung für München, Region und Bayern.
Jetzt lesen