Foto: imago/Horstmüller
Foto: imago sportfotodienst/Pressefoto Baumann
Foto: IMAGO/Sven Simon
Das Wunder von München
Das Wunder von München
4. Juli 2024 - 8 Min. Lesezeit
Uschi Müller war verärgert, kurz nach dem WM-Titel für Deutschland, zu dem ihr Mann einen entscheidenden Teil beigetragen hatte. Gerd Müller hatte kurz vor der Halbzeitpause das 2:1 erzielt im Finale gegen die Niederländer, den Siegtreffer.