Foto: imago stock&people/imago/robertharding
Foto: imago stock&people/imago/robertharding
Foto: Süddeutsche Zeitung Photo
Foto: Süddeutsche Zeitung Photo
Foto: Süddeutsche Zeitung Photo
Foto: Süddeutsche Zeitung Photo
Triumph am Schicksalsberg der Deutschen
Foto: imago stock&people/imago/robertharding
Foto: imago stock&people/imago/robertharding
Triumph am Schicksalsberg der Deutschen
Foto: Süddeutsche Zeitung Photo
Foto: Süddeutsche Zeitung Photo
Foto: Süddeutsche Zeitung Photo
Foto: Süddeutsche Zeitung Photo
30. Juni 2023 - 9 Min. Lesezeit
Wie es sich wohl anfühlen mag, einen Gipfel zu erklimmen, an dem noch kein Mensch zuvor stand? Seinen Fuß in Regionen zu setzen, die bisher unberührt waren? Spürt man Freude, Erleichterung, Stolz?.