Foto: Leonhard Simon/Reuters
Foto: Leonhard Simon/Reuters
Foto: Leonhard Simon/Reuters
Foto: Leonhard Simon/Reuters
Foto: Leonhard Simon/Reuters
Foto: Leonhard Simon/Reuters
Schöner als jetzt ist München nie
Foto: Leonhard Simon/Reuters
Foto: Leonhard Simon/Reuters
Schöner als jetzt ist München nie
Foto: Leonhard Simon/Reuters
Foto: Leonhard Simon/Reuters
Foto: Leonhard Simon/Reuters
Foto: Leonhard Simon/Reuters
22. August 2024 - 4 Min. Lesezeit
Wer in den Sommerferien daheim bleibt, kommt in eine andere Stadt. Denn München fühlt sich im August anders an als zwischen September und Juli.