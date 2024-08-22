Foto: Leonhard Simon/Reuters
Schöner als jetzt ist München nie

Im August lebt es sich leichter in der Stadt als sonst.

Warum also ausgerechnet dann wegfahren? Eine Ode auf den Sommer zu Hause.

Von Lisa Sonnabend
22. August 2024 - 4 Min. Lesezeit

Wer in den Sommerferien daheim bleibt, kommt in eine andere Stadt. Denn München fühlt sich im August anders an als zwischen September und Juli. 

