Foto: Stephan Rumpf
Foto: Stephan Rumpf
Foto: Catherina Hess
Foto: Catherina Hess
Foto: Leonhard Simon
Foto: Leonhard Simon
Foto: Florian Peljak
Foto: Florian Peljak
7. Oktober 2023
Ein Jahr des Hoffens ...
... und Zweifelns
Foto: Stephan Rumpf
Foto: Stephan Rumpf
Foto: Catherina Hess
Foto: Catherina Hess
Foto: Leonhard Simon
Foto: Leonhard Simon
7. Oktober 2023
Ein Jahr des Hoffens ...
Foto: Florian Peljak
Foto: Florian Peljak
... und Zweifelns
4. Oktober 2024 - 11 Min. Lesezeit
Beide Frauen hatten am 7. Oktober 2023 ihr Handy ausgeschaltet. Joana Osman, weil sie in Ruhe schreiben wollte, Ariella Chmiel, weil sie im Urlaub war. Erst Stunden später erfuhren sie, was geschehen war.