Foto: Stephan Rumpf
Ariella Chmiel: „Redet mit uns, nicht über uns!“

Foto: Catherina Hess
Joana Osman: „Wann, wenn nicht jetzt? Wer, wenn nicht wir?“

Foto: Leonhard Simon
7. Oktober 2023

Ein Jahr des Hoffens ...

Foto: Florian Peljak
... und Zweifelns

Über zwei Münchner Frauen, die eines verbindet: der Schmerz darüber, was in Israel und Palästina geschieht. Wie sich das auch auf ihr Leben in der Stadt auswirkt.

Von Bernd Kastner
4. Oktober 2024 - 11 Min. Lesezeit

Beide Frauen hatten am 7. Oktober 2023 ihr Handy ausgeschaltet. Joana Osman, weil sie in Ruhe schreiben wollte, Ariella Chmiel, weil sie im Urlaub war. Erst Stunden später erfuhren sie, was geschehen war.

