Foto: Leonhard Simon
Foto: Ennio Leanza/dpa
Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa
„Taylor verbindet uns“

Taylor Swift spielt in München.

Ihre Fans kommen schon etliche Stunden vorher, um vor der Arena zu übernachten.

Sie wollen später möglichst nah dran sein an ihrem Idol – und vorher bei einander.

Text: Stefan Sommer, Fotos: Leonhard Simon
27. Juli 2024 - 6 Min. Lesezeit

Freitagnacht, 3 Uhr. Aus Kneipentüren schwanken Betrunkene fröhlich auf Nachtbusse zu. Wenige Autos auf stillen Münchner Hauptstraßen. Noch fünfzehn Stunden, bis Taylor Swift auf die Bühne treten wird. Und trotzdem sind Alex und Andrei schon zu spät. Als sie mit ihren Rädern vor dem Olympiastadion ankommen, warten da schon andere. Andere, die noch früher aufgestanden sind als sie. Andere, die vielleicht gar nicht schlafen.

