A man walks past a church through a deserted alley in Old Jerusalem with most shops closed due to the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas movement, on October 11, 2023. Israeli cities have been eerily quiet and tense, with some residents noting a growing sense of fear and distrust between Jews and members of the Arab-Israeli minority, while Israeli border police shot dead two Palestinians in annexed east Jerusalem on October 11 after they threw fireworks and rocks at fellow officers, the force said.