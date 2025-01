Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz on Twitter / X

Today President Donald Trump takes office. Congratulations! The US is our closest ally and the aim of our policy is always a good transatlantic relationship. The EU, with 27 members and more than 400 million people, is a strong union. #EUUS 🇪🇺🇺🇸— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) January 20, 2025