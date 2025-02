Nayib Bukele on Twitter / X

We have offered the United States of America the opportunity to outsource part of its prison system.We are willing to take in only convicted criminals (including convicted U.S. citizens) into our mega-prison (CECOT) in exchange for a fee.The fee would be relatively low for… pic.twitter.com/HTNwtp35Aq— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 4, 2025