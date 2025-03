Christoph Rauwald on Twitter / X

Moosehead Breweries, Canada’s oldest independent beermaker, is selling a pack of 1,461 beer cans, one for each day of Trump’s presidency. More than 400 people are now on a wait list for the product -> https://t.co/DFSgi72ax2— Christoph Rauwald (@Rauwald) March 25, 2025