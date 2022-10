(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 26, 2022 former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida. - Lawmakers probing the 2021 attack on the US Capitol voted on October 13, 2022 to subpoena former president Donald Trump to testify on his role in the violence, in a major escalation of the sprawling inquiry weeks before it is due to wind up. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

(Foto: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP)