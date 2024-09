GermanForeignOffice on Twitter / X

Like it or not: Germany’s energy system is fully operational, with more than 50% renewables. And we are shutting down – not building – coal & nuclear plants. Coal will be off the grid by 2038 at the latest. PS: We also don’t eat cats and dogs. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/PiDO98Vxfo— GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) September 11, 2024