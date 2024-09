Hope Karnopp on Twitter / X

The press pool vans in the back of @Tim_Walz motorcade have been in an accident on the highway. We’re all ok with some minor scrapes and injuries. We’re told the governor is fine, vehicles in the front of the motorcade are unaffected and kept going. pic.twitter.com/VmoGwxhUld— Hope Karnopp (@hopekarnopp) September 2, 2024