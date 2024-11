Elon Musk on Twitter / X

Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback.My view fwiw is that Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas @howardlutnick will actually enact change. Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change… https://t.co/igGLZOJ8wz— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2024