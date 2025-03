Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський on Twitter / X

I had a positive, very substantive, and frank conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump @POTUS. I thanked him for a good and productive start to the work of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah on March 11—this meeting of the teams significantly helped… pic.twitter.com/JFBd5EeIkg— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 19, 2025