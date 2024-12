IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ on Twitter / X

A drone hit and severely damaged an official vehicle of the IAEA on the road to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant today, in what @RafaelMGrossi condemned as an "unacceptable" attack on Agency staff working to prevent a nuclear accident during the military conflict. pic.twitter.com/XsqImDjISF— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) December 10, 2024